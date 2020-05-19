UN report decries human rights violations in Philippines' war on drugs

Human rights abuses in the Philippines have worsened under President Rodrigo Duterte, with police and vigilantes encouraged to use lethal force in the country's war on drugs, the UN human rights office said in a new report published Thursday.

Duterte's "harmful rhetoric" and "incendiary" language combined with his government's "heavy-handed focus" on fighting illegal drugs and threats from insurgents has led to numerous deaths, arbitrary detentions and a suppression of dissent, the report said.

"Despite credible allegations of widespread and systematic extrajudicial killings in the context of the campaign against illegal drugs, there has been near impunity for such violations," the report said.

The report was requested by the UN Human Rights Council last year and is based on court and police records, interviews with victims and witnesses as well as government input.

Death toll could be 'triple' than official figures

Official figures show that over 8,600 people have been killed in Duterte's campaign against illegal drugs since 2016, "with some estimates putting the real toll at more than triple that number."

Despite the number of deaths, officers have only been convicted for the 2017 killing of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos.

Police raids against drug suspects were also "routinely carried out without warrants" and police reports on their operations also indicated that evidence may have been falsified.

The report also found that at least 248 legal professionals, journalists, human rights defenders and trade union members have been killed due to their work between 2015 and 2019.

Calls for independent probe

Due to the Philippines' failure to ensure accountability, the UN report called for an "independent, impartial, credible investigations into all allegations of serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law."

Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the "deep-seated impunity" revealed in the report means that victims and their families have been deprived justice.

"People who use or sell drugs do not lose their human rights,'' she said.

Duterte's government has long denied that it has a policy to kill drug suspects, with presidential spokesman Harry Roque saying on Thursday that the UN report was baseless.

The president himself has frequently encouraged violence, including remarks him made shortly after taking office in 2016 when he said: "If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful."

Duterte has also frequently threatened independent investigators who are probing the killings, as well as blocking them from entering the Philippines.

rs/aw (AP, AFP, dpa)

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Daunting challenge Mimi Garcia holds the pictures of her son Richard and daughter-in-law Robilyn who were killed by masked vigilantes on motorbikes at their shanty home in Camarin, Caloocan city, on October 7, 2016. She faces the daunting responsibility of taking care of her two grandchildren while being jobless at the same time.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Brutal incidents Andres Fernandez and his son Wesley rest at an altar inside the family home in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. On October 4, 2016, two armed men in masks went inside the Fernandez home and pointed a gun at Wesley. They made him kneel as Andres tried to help. They responded by shooting at Andres first before killing Wesley.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Suspicious killings One of the children of alleged pusher Kenneth Trasmano lights a candle during the wake of his father in Manila. Kenneth was killed in a police undercover operation after allegedly fighting back on February 2, 2018. His family and neighbors claim the police forced them to leave their homes and get out of sight, and thereafter heard the gunshots.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Left alone A child holds the pictures of her deceased father Joseph and grandfather Marcelo. Marcelo was killed in a police operation inside their home on July 22, 2016. Her father was rounded up and taken by the police. His lifeless body was later found "salvaged" along a roadside.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Last message The picture shows letters written by children who have lost either one of their parents in the drug war, as part of their counselling session at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Camarin, Caloocan city.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Funeral march Family and friends walk the funeral procession of Rogelio Gilbuena and his common law wife Jenny Royo, who were both found dead (several hours apart) in different locations in Navotas city, Manila. Prior to their death, the couple were taken from their house in Navotas by 10 men who introduced themselves as police.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Remembering the dead Families of victims of drug-related extrajudicial killings offer flowers to their departed loved ones during the Holy Eucharistic Mass Action in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Calling for justice Her husband Luis and her son, Gabriel, were killed in September 2016. During their burial, she was stoic. The days after she had laid them to rest were different. "I began looking for them and could not stop crying." MA nowadays attends protest rallies calling for a stop to drug-related killings and justice for those who have died. She hides her face as she doesn't want to be identified. Author: Raffy Lerma (Manila), Ana P. Santos (Manila), Rodion Ebbighausen



