UN refugee compact receives a mixed scorecard a year on

Every day, hundreds of Venezuelans begin a gruelling journey to what they hope is a better life. It takes five full days to get from the Colombian border city of Cucuta to the capital, Bogota, including a rise in altitude from 320 to 2,640 meters above sea-level. And every day, people die. Children, especially, succumb to exhaustion, or to the cold, or to the high-altitude air.

Since Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won a power struggle with self-declared President Juan Guaido at the beginning of 2019, the world has heard less about the plight of Venezuela's refugees. But the flow of displaced people has anything but diminished. Since the crisis began, 4.8 million of them have fled the country, with 3.9 million ending up elsewhere in the region, especially in neighboring Colombia.

"Because countries like Ecuador, Peru and Chile have tightened their entry requirements, there's a danger that Colombia will sooner or later be overwhelmed by refugees from Venezuela," says Olga Sarrado, a spokeswoman for refugee agency UNHCR. "The schools and hospitals in Colombia are already over-capacity. The South American region must share the responsibility around so that one country isn't bearing the whole load."

Read more: Displaced persons: 2019 will be one of the worst years on record

Successful refugee project in Brazil

That's precisely the goal of the multilateral "Quito Process." Officials from regional nations met again in November in Colombia in a joint bid to boost the integration of Venezuelan refugees into education and health care systems, as well as into the job market. To show what refugee assistance can look like on the ground, Sarrado points to an example from Brazil: "The refugees who arrive in the less-developed border state of Roraima are flown for free to cities that are in need of skilled workers."

Dozens of refugees cross the border from Venezuela every day in Roraima state in northern Brazil

It's a program the refugee agency developed together with human rights organizations and Brazilian officials. "So if a mechanic is wanted in Sao Paulo, Venezuelans can apply as soon as they cross the border, and as well as the flight they'll get free Portuguese lessons and an allowance for the first few months," Sarrado explains.

Read more: Swedish town to integrate refugees by housing them with pensioners

Better networks among aid organizations

This example of "best practice" will be presented to the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, the first worldwide meeting on the plight of displaced people since the adoption of the Global Compact on Refugees a year ago. Another development that could catch on globally is better coordination among aid organisations. "The UN refugee agency is one of 137 organizations in Latin America — alongside say the International Organization for Migration or Save the Children — that coordinate and synchronize their activities across 17 countries in the region," says the UNHCR spokeswoman. "For example, they come up with a financial plan: how much money will be needed in the next year for what projects."

Sarrado says many Venezuelan refugees have health problems and no access to medications

That makes it crucial for the international community to stick to its financial pledges, warns Sarrado. "In 2019 we got only half of the money that was promised, so we had to cancel a lot of projects."

Read more: Building walls to keep climate refugees out

Uganda a positive example, Syria still in crisis

Dominik Bartsch is one of those who will call for donor countries to adhere to their pledges at the Global Refugee Forum. The UNHCR Germany representative says that only a few countries provide the agency with more than $20 million (€18 million) annually, but he nevertheless thinks progress has been made in the year since the adoption of the Global Compact on Refugees.

Bartsch cites the example of Uganda, which has provided sanctuary for more than 1 million refugees since the outbreak of civil war in South Sudan. At the same time, he is calling for help for nations neighboring Syria, whose conflict has created nearly 7 million refugees, the most of any country.

In Uganda, the attempt is made to integrate South Sudanese refugees in villages

Bartsch says it's not just about the absolute necessities for survival, like food, water and health care, but also "that children can go to school, and that people who have already lived in camps for eight years can get access to the job market and create a dignified life for themselves."

Read more: African refugees in Rwanda do not want to stay

All parts of society have a role to play

Four in five refugees worldwide live in a few countries in the Global South, often in horrific conditions. Bartsch wants additional and sustainable support for these countries. He also suggests that countries neither contributing financially nor taking people in could contribute in another way: "They could, for example, give refugees access to higher education. They could issue a temporary visa to allow someone to study in their country."

Bartsch says Germany's experiences are very important for other countries

By contrast, Germany, which has taken in more than 1 million refugees since 2015, would serve as an example of "best practice" alongside the projects helping Venezuelans. "Geneva is also about sharing approaches and experiences — like Germany's for example — with other countries, and determining the extent to which they are applicable in other contexts," says the UNHCR's Germany representative. He also wants to see an approach that involves all of society working together: the refugees themselves, government officials, volunteers, religious organizations and even companies.

"Lots of large companies in Germany, like VW for example, have special apprenticeship and training programs that help refugees find their feet in the job market," Bartsch says. He hopes the Global Refugee Forum will provide a strong impetus moving forward: "The meeting shouldn't just be a meeting every four years. It should resonate, kick-start a new process and achieve a new solidarity."

Read more: How the EU's resettlement plan is failing to meet its goal

Where do African refugees go? Refugee numbers in Africa There are over 30 million migrants in Africa: that includes refugees, internally displaced persons and returnees. The numbers increased in recent years, and DW found out that those leaving their home countries tend to go to the same destination. The South Sudanese child pictured here is one of many who found shelter in a refugee camp in Uganda.

Where do African refugees go? South Sudan As of the end of January 2019, 2.28 million people from South Sudan had fled their country, via an international border. That is the highest number for any African country. Their main destination: neighboring Sudan. The South Sudanese refugee crisis is the largest in Africa and the third largest in the world, after Syria and Afghanistan. Many South Sudanese refugees are children.

Where do African refugees go? A long way to go The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is one of the most ethnically diverse nations in the world. This remains a cause of tension and contributes to ongoing violence, which drives the displacement of people. Civilians suffer under the attacks of armed groups as well as from intercommunal clashes. Most are reported in North and South Kivu, Ituri, Tanganyika, Haut-Katanga, and Haut-Lomami.

Where do African refugees go? DR Congo Hundreds of thousands of people fled the country up until 2019. While DR Congo has to deal with millions of internally displaced persons, many found refuge in neighboring countries. Uganda is their main country of refuge, and currently hosts some 2.3 million refugees from DR Congo. The reasons are also geographical, as Uganda shares borders with many crisis-torn regions.

Where do African refugees go? Somalians flee to Kenya Somalia is troubled by ongoing civil strife which caused thousands to flee to neighboring Ethiopia and Kenya, and pushed many Somalis to the brink of starvation.The country lacks a unified central government. The extremist al-Qaeda affiliate al-Shabab controls much of southern Somalia, although African Union troops have seen major victories against the group.

Where do African refugees go? Somalia The number of Somali refugees is almost as high as that of DR Congo refugees. But, the main destination for Somalians is Kenya. The Dadaab camp, a complex of three settlements, is one of the world's largest refugee camps. It was built to house 90,000 people but is now home to more than 200,000 people.

Where do African refugees go? One of the world's largest refugee camp Across Africa, migrants are seeking a safe haven. Some find it in refugee camps like the world's biggest refugee settlement at Dadaab, Kenya, where they can stay for years and start new lives and families. This contributes to the rise in refugee numbers and explains how children can be born with refugee status.

Where do African refugees go? Central African Republic The Central African Republic (CAR) has been unstable since its independence from France in 1960. Muslim Seleka rebels seized power in the majority-Christian country in 2013. Under international pressure, Seleka handed power to a transitional government in 2014 but months of violence followed and the CAR was effectively partitioned.

Where do African refugees go? Struggling to emerge Burundi is one of the world's poorest nations. After a 12-year, ethnic-based civil war, the country is still struggling to recover. The usually-dominant Tutsi minority and the Hutu majority have failed to overcome tensions since the country gained independence in 1962. In 1994, a civil war between the two ethnic groups made Burundi the scene of one of Africa's most persistent conflicts.

Where do African refugees go? Burundi Burundi has been in another crisis since April 2015 after President Nkurunziza’s announcement that he would run for a third term. The economy has declined significantly due to political instability and insecurity. Human rights violations such as kidnappings and torture by the police, military, and the ruling party’s youth league persist.

Where do African refugees go? Between life and death In Africa's most populous country, Nigeria, thousands of people have died in recent years in communal attacks led by the Islamist terror organization Boko Haram. At the same time, separatist aspirations grew and the imposition of Islamic law in several northern states has embedded divisions and caused thousands of Christians to flee, sometimes undertaking a dangerous journey across the desert.

Where do African refugees go? Nigeria Conflict is the major driver of the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria. In the northeast, Boko Haram has affected more than 14 million people. The group carries out attacks against the military and civilians in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states. Conflict between herders and farmers in Nigeria’s Middle Belt and southern states has been growing increasingly violent, killing and displacing thousands. Author: Silja Fröhlich



Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.