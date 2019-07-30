 UN Palestinian refugee agency boss quits over misconduct allegations | News | DW | 06.11.2019

News

UN Palestinian refugee agency boss quits over misconduct allegations

Pierre Krähenbühl, the head of the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees, has resigned amid a probe into alleged sexual misconduct and nepotism. The Swiss national has denied accusations of inappropriate behavior.

Pierre Krähenbühl

The UN Secretary-General's office announced on Wednesday that the head of the agency that aids Palestinian refugees resigned on Wednesday following an internal investigation into misconduct allegations.

Swiss national Pierre Krähenbühl, Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), stepped down after being placed on "administrative leave" earlier on Wednesday.

The resignation comes after an ethics report raised allegations of possible sexual misconduct, nepotism and other abuses of power within the agency.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York that the resignation was effective immediately. He added that the initial investigation did not include "fraud or misappropriation of operational funds."

"At this time, it is vital that member states and other partners remain committed to UNRWA and the services it provides," Dujarric added.

'Management issues'

In a statement issued earlier on Wednesday, the UN said the initial findings of the inquiry revealed "management issues" that were directly linked to Krähenbühl.

Meanwhile, a temporary replacement has been installed. "The UN Secretary-General has appointed Mr. Christian Saunders as the Officer-In-Charge for the interim period," the statement added.

In July this year, the Swiss foreign ministry said it would suspend funding of the UNRWA after the agency's own ethics department reported allegations of discrimination and other issues within the UNRWA.

At the time, Krähenbühl, who has led UNRWA since 2014, "unreservedly" rejected the allegations, adding he was prepared to cooperate with the investigation.

The UNRWA provides aid to over 5 million registered Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem as well as those in Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.

The agency has faced financial difficulties since last year when the United States pulled its aid contribution which amounted to $360 million per year. Both US President Donald Trump's government and Israel have accused the UNRWA of anti-Israeli incitement and mismanagement.

rs,jsi/rc (Reuters, AP, dpa)

  • UN Security Council 1967 (Getty Images/Keystone)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967

    United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

  • Sadat, Carter and Begin join hands after they signed the Camp David Accords in Washington 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Daugherty)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Accords, 1978

    A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

  • Palestinian negotiator Haidar Abdel Shafi speaks at the Madrid conference to other Middle East, US and Soviet Union delegates (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Hollander)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Madrid Conference, 1991

    The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

  • Politicians sign the Oslo I Accord on the lawn of the White House in 1993 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Sachs)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Oslo I Accord, 1993

    The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

  • Ehud Barak, Bill Clinton and Yasser Arafat walk in the woods at Camp David (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Edmonds)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000

    US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

  • Crown Prince Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudia Arabia shakes hands with Lebanese President Emile Lahoud at the Beirut summit (Getty Images/C. Kealy)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002

    The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

  • Yasser Arafat meets the UK's Middle East Commissioner Lord Levy (Getty Iamges/AFP/J. Aruri)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Roadmap, 2003

    The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

  • Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, US President George W. and Palestinian Mahmoud abbas shake hands (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Annapolis, 2007

    In 2007 US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

  • Washington Israels Premierminister Benjamin Netanjahu, Palästinenser Präsident Mahmoud Abbasund Hillary Clinton (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Milner)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Washington, 2010

    In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a ten-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

  • Smoke rises after an air strike on Gaza in 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues

    A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

  • French Foriegn minister Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks onstage at the 2017 Paris summit (Reuters/T. Samson)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Paris summit, 2017

    Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

  • Israel Jerusalem Panorama (Reuters/A. Awad)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Deteriorating relations in 2017

    Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

    Author: Aasim Saleem


DW recommends

Swiss suspend funding to UN Palestinian agency over misconduct claims

The Swiss government said it was to temporarily stop payments after an ethics report revealed alleged mismanagement and abuse of authority at the highest levels. UNRWA provides vital schooling and medical services. (30.07.2019)  

UN to open Palestinian schools despite US funding cuts

Even with a budget shortfall, UNRWA said it is crucial to "protect the fundamental right to education." But the UN agency charged with assisting Palestinian refugees has said they aren't "out of the woods" yet. (16.08.2018)  

Gaza feels bite of US cuts to Palestinian aid

UNRWA, the relief agency for Palestinian refugees, is feeling the crunch since the United States, its main donor, slashed its contributions. The crisis comes amid a military escalation between Hamas and Israel. (10.08.2018)  

UN agency for Palestinians UNRWA rejects US call to close it down

The US envoy to the UN believes the responsibility to deal with Palestinian refugees should be handed over to host countries. Washington cut funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees last year. (23.05.2019)  

UN members divided over China's treatment of Uighur minority

European countries backed a United Nations statement criticizing China's treatment of Uighurs and other Muslims. But many more countries were quick to defend Beijing. (30.10.2019)  

A history of the Middle East peace process

Despite numerous pushes for peace between Israelis and Palestinians over half a century, the dispute over land, refugees and holy sites remains unresolved. DW gives you a short history of attempts at a solution. (06.12.2017)  

Related content

UN Interner Untersuchungsbericht listet Fehlverhalten von UNRWA-Mitarbeitern auf | Pierre Krähenbühl

Swiss suspend funding to UN Palestinian agency over misconduct claims 30.07.2019

The Swiss government said it was to temporarily stop payments after an ethics report revealed alleged mismanagement and abuse of authority at the highest levels. UNRWA provides vital schooling and medical services.

Gazastreifen UNRWA Versorgung Palästinenser

UN agency for Palestinians UNRWA rejects US call to close it down 23.05.2019

The US envoy to the UN believes the responsibility to deal with Palestinian refugees should be handed over to host countries. Washington cut funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees last year.

Hafida Khatib, Palästinenserin im Flüchtlingslager Burj El Barajneh im Libanon

70 years of Nakba: The ongoing struggle of Palestinian refugees 15.05.2018

In May 1948, Israel declared its independence. Palestinians such as Hafida Khatib refer to this moment as the "Nakba," or "catastrophe." With her family, Hafida fled to Lebanon — a country that has never felt like home.

