UN: More than half a million have fled Ukraine

More than half a million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale attack on the country, the United Nations said Monday.

According to the UN, more than half fled into Poland.

Where are Ukrainian refugees going?

"More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighboring countries," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said in a tweet.

UN refugee agency spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said that the current count had 281,000 refugees from Ukraine in Poland, and more than 84,500 in Hungary. More than 36,400 were in Moldova, with 32,500 in Romania and 30,000 in Slovakia, Mantoo said.

The UN agency said that many refugees were moving onward to other European countries, and some 34,600 had already done so.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the German interior ministry said that 1,800 refugees from Ukraine had arrived in Germany so far.

On Monday, a train carrying hundreds of people arrived in the southeastern Polish city of Przemysl.

EU to grant fleeing Ukrainians right to stay and work

The EU is preparing to allow fleeing Ukrainians the right to stay and work in the 27-nation bloc for up to three years, senior EU and French officials said.

At least 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the EU so far, and the bloc needs to prepare for millions more, they said. EU members Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary have land borders with Ukraine.

"It is our duty to take in those who flee war," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France 2 TV on Monday, saying the EU interior minister had on Sunday tasked the European Commission with preparing draft proposals to grant them protection.

Ministers will meet again on Thursday to agree on details. The EU temporary protection directive, drawn up after the 1990s war in the Balkans but so far never used, provides for the same level of protection for one to three years in all EU states. That includes a residence permit, as well as access to employment, social welfare and medical treatment.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on An explosive mix Kyiv residents have been improvising with various means to repel Russian forces. Here, members of the civil defense prepare Molotov cocktails.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Standing tall Residents in Kyiv have formed civil defense units to protect their city and their families. Here an armed civil defense guard patrols a street in Kyiv after the curfew.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Waiting in fear Those that are unable to flee the assault on Kyiv take shelter wherever they can find refuge. Many go to underground shelters or subway stations when the air-raid sirens go off.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Torn apart Despite Russian assurances not to target civilian buildings, rockets and mortars have landed in residential areas like this apartment building in Kyiv, which was damaged on February 26.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on In shock A woman stands outside her badly damaged home after a rocket attack in Kyiv on Friday, February 25. Russian forces have hit civilian targets in several cities across Ukraine since Thursday.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Unabated onslaught During the night from Friday into Saturday morning, Russian attacks on Kyiv continued. This high-rise residential building in the capital was struck by a missile, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. He urged city residents to stay out of harm's way.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Seeking safety People shelter in a basement as sirens warn of fresh attacks on Kyiv. Russia launched an all-out attack on Ukraine in the early hours of February 24.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Subway station turned bomb shelter Residents of Kyiv have also been taking to metro stations to stay safe as fighting rages on. The city has a population of roughly 3 million people.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Fleeing the war zone Civilians evacuated by train from eastern Ukraine arrive at Lviv, in the country's west. Neighboring Poland, Hungary, and Romania are receiving scores of refugees.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Heading for Hungary Ukrainians carrying their belongings at Astely-Beregsurany border crossing, escaping to Hungary. Long queues have formed at the border, as people are desperate to leave.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Safe, at last Two Ukrainian refugees embrace as they arrive in Hungary after passing Beregsurany border crossing on February 26. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vowed to provide humanitarian assistance for the new arrivals.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Volunteers doing what they can Volunteers prepare sandwiches for Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Romania via Siret border crossing, on Friday, February 25. Romanian authorities have readied for an influx of Ukrainians.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Not going anywhere Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, continues to send out defiant messages to his fellow Ukrainians boosting the morale of Ukrainian fighters as Russian troops were closing in on the city and huge explosions were heard early on February 27. Author: Benjamin Restle



