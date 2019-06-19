 UN: More aid for Venezuela refugee crisis needed | News | DW | 19.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UN: More aid for Venezuela refugee crisis needed

The UN has warned that hostility towards Venezuelan refugees in neighboring countries will grow if aid is not increased. Of the more than $700 in aid that had been sought, less than $180 million has been received.

Venezuelans await the opening of the border crossing at Pacaraima, Brazil

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi made a plea on Sunday to increase humanitarian aid for Venezuelan refugees, as the new arrivals are overwhelming social services and sparking local tensions in neighboring countries.

"This is really one of the most under-funded humanitarian appeals in the world for one of the biggest crises," Grandi said.

The UN and NGOs had sought for $770 million (€694 million) at the beginning of the year, but so far the humanitarian organizations have received less than $180 million, the UN Human Rights chief.

Grandi made the appeal for more aid while on a visit to Brazil, to assess the situation of Venezuelan refugees there.

The UNHCR estimates that some 4.3 million Venezuelans have fled the economic and political crises in their country so far.

Colombia has taken in some 1.2 million of its neighbor's refugees. Peru, Chile and Ecuador have taken a bulk of Venezuelan migrants, while some 180,000 have stayed in Brazil.

Venezuelans have been pouring into Pacaraima, Brazil at a rate of 500 per day

Venezuelans have been pouring into Pacaraima, Brazil at a rate of 500 per day

‘Brazil for Brazilians'

Tensions are high along the border between the Venezuela and Brazil.

Grandi's planned visit to the Brazilian border town of Pacaraima had to be canceled, as authorities urged him to stay away due to protests from residents who are unhappy with the newcomers.

Pacaraima has seen an influx of more than 500 Venezuelans a day. Residents closed shops on Saturday and marched through the streets shouting "out with the Venezuelans," "Pacaraima is ours," "Out with the UN," and "Brazil for Brazilians."

Grandi addressed the signs of anti-immigrant sentiment spreading across the region, which he said were also reflected in the growing restrictions that some Andean countries have placed on the movement of Venezuelans.

Read more: Venezuelan migrants face tougher border policy in Peru

Watch video 04:00

Venezuela's economic collapse

The UNHCR chief said the Brazilian Army had carried out a "particularly good and very humane" operation to handle the arrival of Venezuelan migrants in the northern border state of Roraima, which is Brazil's poorest.

From there, the army has relocated them to other parts of the country. But Grandi said this relocation needed to proceed at a faster pace, as Roraima's capital Boa Vista is already overwhelmed by the refugee crisis.

Grandi warned that hostility towards Venezuelans will grow if aid is not increased.

Read more: At Venezuela's Bolivar bridge, refugees begin an arduous journey

"It is not just humanitarian resources, but also resources to strengthen the education, health and sanitation systems, along with the local economy,” he said, recalling that the weight of Venezuelan migration is heavy for these countries, despite their prosperity.

"In Boa Vista, I made an appeal for politicians to be balanced and act responsibly, and not use the unrest that could trigger forces bigger than anybody can control," Grandi said.

jcg/kl (EFE, Reuters)

  • A group of refugees waiting for their lunch

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Waiting in line

    Venezuelan migrants wait in line to have their registration number and details checked before receiving their lunch. The UN's World Food Program serves food three times a day.

  • A UNHCR tent in a refugee camp

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Hanging out to dry

    Rows of tents provided by the UNCHR for the refugees line the reception center in Maicao, providing as much comfort as is possible in these circumstances.

  • A man standing at the border with Venezuela

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Looking for a way out

    The recently inaugurated reception center in Maicao in the La Guajira region — a collaboration between the UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency and the Colombian authorities — is the first of its kind in Colombia. Local and national government agencies called on the UNHCR for aid because of the steady influx of Venezuelan migrants and refugees crossing the border into Maicao.

  • A man emptying water bottles

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Lack of purpose

    Domingo Antonio Fernandez Lopez, a 72-year-old former journalist and professor, used to hear about and see refugees in the news, but never thought he would end up in a shelter as well. Having worked most of his life, he now feels useless. Every morning he gets up, waits to have breakfast, and waters the area near the entrance of his tent because the dust is affecting his lungs and eyes.

  • A woman sitting in a tent with her son

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Hoping for a better life

    Rusmari Luna Pereira brought a bracelet with her from Venezuela her mother made for her for the trip. She had to leave with her children because she couldn’t provide for them anymore. She said some people in Venezuela give their children to other families, others abandoned them on the streets. She said she found those stories hard to believe but now understands how desperate some of them are.

  • A woman with her baby in a tent

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Dreaming of home

    Rosmery Castillo left Venezuela a month ago with two of her children and left a third with her brother. She was a nurse in Valencia but her minimum wage was wiped out by high inflation, leaving her with almost nothing to buy food. She plans to return to Venezuela as soon as the situation improves to be with her mother and grandmother, who she had to leave behind.

  • Two women holding their babies

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Sharing the will to survive

    Rosmery Castillo (34, left) and Vanesa Añez Añez (19) did not know each other when they both arrived at the UNHCR reception center at the same time. They were placed in a tent to share.

  • Red Cross workers handing out medicine

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    A helping hand

    A Colombian Red Cross clinic at the reception center caters to health issues the migrants and refugees may suffer from such as lung problems caused by the dust from the La Guajira Desert.

  • Venezuelan refugees at recently inaugurated reception center in Maicao, Colombia

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Solidarity and understanding

    Xenophobia is always hovering in the background, but La Guajira has a historical connection with Maracaibo in Venezuela. Many people from La Guajira moved to Venezuela during the Colombian FARC conflict. There is solidarity among people of both sides. There are also many IDPs in Colombia, who understand what it is like for the Venezuelans to be in this predicament.

  • A border crossing between Venezuela and Colombia

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Taking the legal route

    The official crossing between Colombia and Venezuela is marked by a few fences and soldiers standing guard. There is one official way to cross between Colombia and Venezuela, but some 150 illegal shortcuts, many of which end right in front of the official crossing.

    Author: Eline van Nes (Maicao, Colombia )


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU sees sharp rise in asylum applications from Venezuela

The number of applications for asylum in the European Union is back up. While Syrians and Afghans formerly topped the list, the EU has seen a surge in the number of refugees from Latin America — particularly Venezuela. (11.06.2019)  

Venezuelan migrants face tougher border policy in Peru

Peru is the latest South American country to tighten its border policy for Venezuelans as a migration crisis continues. Migrants desperately tried to cross the border before the deadline. (15.06.2019)  

At Venezuela's Bolivar bridge, refugees begin an arduous journey

The Simon Bolivar bridge spanning Venezuela and Colombia has been largely shut since February 23. The site of repeated protests, it has since become known around the world. DW visited the contentious crossing. (03.04.2019)  

Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

Colombia's Maicao is infamous for its drug and people smuggling, violence and sexual exploitation. Venezuelan refugees living on the streets are an easy target. But a UNHCR-run reception center is offering a way out. (13.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Venezuela's economic collapse  

Venezuela: Deputies seek refuge in foreign embassies  

Venezuelan opposition activist speaks out against Maduro  

Related content

Grandi: World leaders must work together 19.06.2019

The number of displaced people has reached a record high of more than 70 million. DW's Anja Köhler asked the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, what's behind the increase – and what world leaders can do to reverse this trend.

Venezuela politische Krise Ausschreitungen in Caracas

Venezuela: Coup or uprising? It depends on who you support 30.04.2019

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido has made a new push to oust President Nicolas Maduro, claiming he has the backing of parts of the army. As protesters face off with security, the world reacts.

Berlin Gruppenfoto Lateinamerika-Konferenz Auswärtiges Amt

Germany hosts Latin America and Caribbean conference in Berlin 28.05.2019

More than 20 foreign ministers from Latin America and the Caribbean have converged on Berlin, albeit without Venezuelan representation. Germany is trying to revitalize lagging diplomatic and trade ties with the region.

Advertisement