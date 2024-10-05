UN mission in Lebanon rejects Israeli request to leave

The UN’s peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon is going to continue with work near the Lebanese border.

The decision follows a request from the Israeli military to vacate several positions near the border.

Meanwhile, an Israeli airstrike near the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli killed a leader of Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades.

The early morning strike came a day after another Israeli airstrike cut off a main highway linking Lebanon with Syria.

Here are the latest developments regarding the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region for Saturday, October 5: