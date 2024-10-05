UN mission in Lebanon rejects Israeli request to leave

Skip next section Israel strikes north Lebanon for first time, killing Hamas official and family

10/05/2024 October 5, 2024 Israel strikes north Lebanon for first time, killing Hamas official and family

An Israeli strike hit the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli for the first time on Saturday, as strikes in the south and in Beirut continued.

Palestinian militant group Hamas said one of its commanders was killed in the Tripoli attack.

Saeed Attallah Ali, his wife and two daughters were killed in the "Zionist bombardment of his house in the Beddawi camp," a Palestinian refugee camp close to the city of Tripoli.

Israel did not immediately comment on the strike, but it has killed numerous Hamas officials in Lebanon over the past year.

Lebanon is home to thousands of Palestinians who fled their homes during the 1948 war, an event known in Arabic as the Nakba, which accompanied the creation of the state of Israel.