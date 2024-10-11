UN mission hit again, as Israeli strikes in Beirut kill 22

10/11/2024 October 11, 2024 Lebanon's military reports 2 soldiers killed in Israeli strike

A Lebanese soldier stands by a barricade in Beirut on September 21 Image: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/REUTERS

The Lebanese army said Friday that two soldiers had been killed and three more injured in an Israeli strike on an army post in southern Lebanon.

Despite the conflict with Hezbollah and Israel's military presence on a small portion of Lebanese territory, the respective militaries of Lebanon and Israel are nominally not in combat.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has condemned the incident.

"This persistent Israeli crime against Lebanon did not spare today the brave soldiers who are carrying out their national duty in protecting the land and defending the people," Mikati said in a statement.

Lebanon's military last week reported the deaths of two soldiers in southern Lebanon, the first fatalities it reported since Israel launched its ground offensive earlier this month.

Reuters news agency on Friday cited an unnamed security source in Lebanon as saying that five military personnel had been killed while on duty in total, as well as another 16 off-duty military members.