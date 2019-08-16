 UN: Migrant deaths in Americas pass 500 in 2019 | News | DW | 16.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UN: Migrant deaths in Americas pass 500 in 2019

The International Organization for Migration says the number of migrant deaths in the Americas in 2019 has passed 500. Almost half of the deaths were recorded at the US-Mexican border.

Migrants from Central American countries walk along a road towards the United States (Getty Images/AFP/U. Ruiz)

A total of 514 migrants have died in the Americas so far this year, an increase of about 33% from a year ago, the UN migration agency said on Friday.

It is the fastest that the 500 mark has been reached since the International Organization for Migration (IOM) began counting in 2014.

Nearly half of all deaths — 247 — were recorded on the US-Mexico border.

IOM spokesman Joel Millman said that the "turmoil" in Venezuela may account for "much of 2019's fatality surge."

More than 4 million people have left Venezuela since 2015.

IOM has confirmed 89 deaths of Venezuelans this year, second only to more than 100 who were of unknown nationalities.

  • A large wall goes into the Pacific Ocean at the beaches of San Diego and Tijuana.

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    Tijuana and San Diego's walled beach

    A large wall stretches into the Pacific Ocean at the beaches of San Diego and Tijuana, two populous cities separated by the US-Mexico border. It is one of the most secure areas of the frontier and is part of the 1100 kilometers (700 miles) of fencing that have been completed thus far.

  • Migrants take a peek into the US city of El Paso from the Mexican city of Juarez

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    Politically divisive

    The fight over how to secure the border has divided Republicans, who support more fencing, and Democrats, who argue that using technology is more effective. Experts estimate it would cost $15-25 billion (€13-22 billion) to fully wall off the entire southern frontier.

  • A water drop, left by activists seeking to help keep migrants alive

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    The dangerous desert stretch

    Large swaths of the border are covered in desert, desolate and uninhabited. Many migrants try to cross these areas, where they fall victim to disorientation, dehydration and where the risk of death is high. Activists often leave water (pictured) and other supplies to help migrants survive the dangerous trek.

  • A group of migrants crosses the Rio Grande with the help of smugglers from the Mexican state of Jalisco.

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    The Rio Grande

    Roughly half of the 3,000-kilometer border falls along the snaking Rio Grande. Migrants regularly attempt to cross the river, either by swimming or on rafts. The calm appearance of the Rio Grande is deceitful, as it is a fast-moving river with dangerous currents.

  • Migrants sit near the border marking at the bridge connecting Matamoros, Mexico and Brownsville, Texas.

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    Crowded points of entry

    The US-Mexico border is considered the most transited frontier in the world. Most of the movement takes place at the various points of entry, where lawful back-and-forth traffic and asylum-seekers meet. The Matamoros-Brownsville International Bridge (pictured) is one of 44 official points of entry and the last one before the border ends at the Gulf of Mexico.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


Death at the US-Mexican border

In June this year, the plight of migrants crossing from Mexico to the US was brought to the forefront after a photo of a drowned father and his two-year-old daughter at the US-Mexican border was published.

The two had died attempting to cross the Rio Grande that divides both countries. 

Millman told reporters in Geneva that the death rate on the US-Mexico border hasn't changed much in the last six years of tracking such figures,which amount to about one per day.

Overall, just over half of the deaths this year — 259 — were caused by drowning, such as through shipwrecks in the Caribbean or failed river crossings.

About 65 were from highway crashes, and around 20 each on railroad routes, from dehydration or exposure, violence including homicide, and sickness or lack of medical care.

Millman said the figures don't include the deaths of people who died in detention, consisting of eight in the US and three in Mexico.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Mexico says US border crossings down by 30%

On the eve of a US-imposed deadline to show progress on curbing migration, Mexico said border crossings had dipped in June. The US has put pressure on its southern neighbor to do more to stop Central American migration. (23.07.2019)  

Photo shows father, daughter drowned at US-Mexico border

The shocking photo of a father and his toddler daughter, lifeless on the banks of the Rio Grande, was a tragic reminder of the risks that Central American migrants face on their journey to reach the US. (26.06.2019)  

US announces stricter asylum regulations

The new regulation forbids refugees from claiming asylum in the US if they have traveled through a third country. Officials called it an "interim rule" until Congress passes stricter laws. (15.07.2019)  

The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

Stretching 3,000 kilometers from the Pacific to the Gulf of Mexico, the United States-Mexico border has become the epicenter of the migration policy debate in North America. (26.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Children have been dying at the US-Mexico border for years': immigration law expert  

Related content

Seenotrettung im Mittelmeer

Germany's Merkel calls for restarting EU migrant rescue mission 16.08.2019

Several months after the EU's migrant rescue mission in the Mediterranean was suspended, Angela Merkel has called for the operation to be resumed once more. The EU rescues were halted following pushback from Italy.

Italien Lampedusa Migranten auf Rettungsschiff Open Arms

EU states including Germany offer to take stranded migrants from Italy 15.08.2019

Germany and five other countries agreed to take in some 150 migrants stranded on a rescue ship off Italy. The country's far-right interior minister refused to allow them to disembark for two weeks.

Mexiko Migranten an der Grenze zu den USA

US announces stricter asylum regulations 15.07.2019

The new regulation forbids refugees from claiming asylum in the US if they have traveled through a third country. Officials called it an "interim rule" until Congress passes stricter laws.

Advertisement