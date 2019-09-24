 UN might not have enough money to pay staff next month | News | DW | 08.10.2019

News

UN might not have enough money to pay staff next month

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the organization is experiencing its worst budget deficit in a decade. If member states don't pay their fees, there might not be enough cash to pay UN employees in November.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN General Assembly's budget committee on Tuesday that the organization risks "entering November without enough cash to cover payrolls" unless member states pay their fees.

In October, the UN will reach its worst deficit in a decade, Guterres told the committee's 193 members. The organization's "work and reforms are at risk," he said. 

The secretary-general has spent the year taking drastic steps to save money and cut spending in order to fill budgetary gaps. He said the UN "would not have had the liquidity to support" the annual gathering of world leaders it hosted in New York City in September without those measures.

The current circumstances have left job vacancies unfilled and scaled employee travel back to only the most essential trips.

Watch video 02:25

UN Secretary General receives Charlemagne Prize

Who owes what

129 of the 193 countries have already paid their 2019 fees, a UN spokesperson reported. This amounts to just under $2 billion (€1.8 billion) of the $3.3 billion (€3 billion) set for 2019.

The UN regular budget pays for political, humanitarian, disarmament, economic and communication projects. The UN peacekeeping budget, which includes the UN's military personnel, is funded separately.

Among those who have yet to pay in full are the US, which is responsible for 22% of the annual budget. A US mission to the UN confirmed that the US currently owes $674 million (€615 million) toward the 2019 budget and a further $381 million (€347 million) toward past budgetary obligations. 

US President Donald Trump has complained that Washington bears too great a responsibility to the UN budget and has called for reforms.

Watch video 02:07

Trump lashes out at Iran and China in UN address

Guterres has called on member states to pay all outstanding fees. Along with missing payments to employees, the lack of cash could result in conferences and meetings being rescheduled or cancelled.

kp/se (dpa, Reuters)

UN General Assembly Day 1 — as it happened

Emmanuel Macron has urged the US and Iran to resume talks, following German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who met separately with the leaders of both countries. Technology, peace and patriotism also featured in speeches. (24.09.2019)  

