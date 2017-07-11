UN marks 75th anniversary as coronavirus 'lays bare' world's fragility

The United Nations began their 75th anniversary commemoration in a muted fashion with a largely online event on Monday.

The UN was founded amid the ruins of World War II with the principle objective of achieving worldwide peace and world leaders are coming together, virtually, to mark the 75th anniversary of the organization.

With just a handful of delegates in New York due to the coronavirus, world leaders will give addresses via video links.

One of those who attended in person was UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who spoke of "a surplus of multilateral challenges and a lack of multilateral solutions."

He continued: "Climate calamity looms, biodiversity is collapsing, poverty is again rising, hatred is spreading, geopolitical tensions are escalating... and the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the world's fragilities. We can only address them together."

Guterres praised the success of the UN since its foundation in 1945. "A third World War, which so many feared, was avoided. Never in modern history have we been without, for so many years, military confrontation between the great powers," said the UN chief.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is also due to give a pre-recorded video address. US President Donald Trump was slated as the speaker for the first member state to address the Assembly, but the US' acting deputy representative to the UN, Cherith Norman Chalet, spoke in his stead.

Monday's special event comes ahead of the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly, which starts on Tuesday, with no presidents or prime ministers physically present in New York.

