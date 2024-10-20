  1. Skip to content
UN: Humanitarian situation worsening in Gaza

October 20, 2024

The UN peace envoy for the Middle East condemned continued attacks on civilians after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza's Beit Lahiya killed dozens. UNICEF's James Elder spoke to DW about how the war is affecting the population in Gaza.

