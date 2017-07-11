 UN human rights experts demand probe into Beirut explosion | News | DW | 13.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UN human rights experts demand probe into Beirut explosion

Nearly 40 UN human rights experts have called for a swift and independent probe into the Beirut port blast. The group has raised concerns over “irresponsibility” and “impunity” in Lebanon.

Beirut explosion (Reuters/M. Azakir)

UN human rights experts on Thursday demanded a prompt and independent probe into the deadly twin blasts that rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Some 38 experts raised the demand, citing concerns over irresponsibility and impunity in Lebanon. 

"We support calls for a prompt, impartial, credible and independent investigation based on human rights principles, to examine all claims, concerns and needs in relation to the explosion as well as the underlying human rights failures," the group said in a joint statement.

The explosion, the biggest in Beirut's history, killed at least 172 people and injured another 6,000. Some 250,000 were also left homeless due to the August 4 blasts. 

Read moreWill protests after Beirut blast bring reform to Lebanon?

The experts also called for a wider mandate to look into "any systemic failures of the Lebanese authorities and institutions to protect human rights".

UN experts do not speak for the United Nations but submit their findings to it.

"We are deeply concerned about the level of irresponsibility and impunity surrounding human and environmental devastation on this scale," the group said.

The statement was also posted to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun has previously rejected any international investigation into the port blast, as demanded by protesters.

  • Man and woman running in Beirut (Reuters/M. Azakir)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Panic in Beirut

    Two immense blasts shook Beirut and the surrounding areas of the Lebanese capital, prompting panic as residents rushed to safety. "I have never in my life seen a disaster this big," Beirut's governor told local TV.

  • Lebanon explosion (Reuters/K. Sokhn)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Blasts felt in city's outskirts

    The explosions, centered in Beirut's port region, were felt throughout the capital. Even residents in the city's outskirts reported hearing the blast, with some saying their windows were shattered.

  • Libanon | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut: Mann wird evakuiert (Reuters/M. Azakir)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Dozens killed, thousands injured

    Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 others were injured.

  • Helicopter douses fire | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    'Unacceptable' ammonium nitrate stock

    Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that a large stockpile of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port had caused the second, larger explosion. "It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures," Diab said.

  • rescue efforts in Beirut (picture-alliance/AA/H. Shbaro)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Race to save survivors

    More than 30 Red Cross teams raced to the scene, with many locals lending a hand to aid rescue efforts. Hospitals warned that they were quickly filled beyond capacity — and called for blood donations as well as generators to help keep the electricity on.

  • Aftermath of Beirut blasts, man walks through rubble | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Felt as far away as Cyprus

    The blasts struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences center GFZ. Residents in Cyprus, some 110 miles (180 km) across the sea from Beirut, reported hearing and feeling the blast.

  • People in Beirut run through the rubble in the explosion aftermath | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    People are 'asking for their loved ones'

    DW's Bassel Aridi said people were using social media to try to track down their loved ones after the explosions. Aridi also visited a hospital in Beirut after the blasts. "What I saw in the hospital was so dramatic. All the hospitals have announced that they are totally overloaded."

  • People stand by building and car in ruins in the evening| Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Two-week state of emergency

    Lebanese authorities fear many more people are buried beneath rubble. President Michel Aoun scheduled an emergency Cabinet meeting for Wednesday and said a two-week state of emergency should be declared.

  • A group of men sit near the entrance of a shop damaged after the explosion| Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/D. Carde)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Lebanon faces double-blow

    The devastating blasts come as Lebanon experiences severe economic turbulence, with many people taking to the streets in recent months to protest the financial situation. Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared that Wednesday would be a national day of mourning for the victims of the explosion.

  • A protesters lifts the Lebanese flag in front of police (Reuters/G. Tomasevic)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Protesters demand reforms and resignations

    Thousands of protesters took to the streets four days after the explosion, blaming the blast on government corruption and mismanagement boiling. Protesters demanded government resignations and fresh elections, with many occupying government ministries. Police responded with tear gas.

  • Lebanon's former Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad (Getty Images/AFP)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    First resignation

    Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad became the first government minister to resign in the wake of the blast, five days after it took place. "After the enormous Beirut catastrophe, I announce my resignation from government," she said in a statement carried by local media. She apologized to the people of Beirut for failing them.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


dvv/stb (AFP)

DW recommends

Lebanon parliament approves Beirut state of emergency, grants military power

Convening for the first time since Beirut's devastating explosion, Lebanese MPs have approved a two-week state of emergency. The law would give extensive power to the military to suppress resurging protests.  

German Foreign Minister Maas arrives in Lebanon, brings aid, calls for reform

Heiko Maas gave a cheque for €1 million to the Lebanese Red Cross upon arrival in Beirut a week after the city's devastating blast. He said Germany is on hand to invest, but needs assurances of "good governance."  

Lebanese expats in Germany want justice after Beirut deadly blast

Lebanese people in Germany have spent the past week mourning the people killed and injured in the explosion in Beirut on August 4. They do not want to see international aid go to Lebanon's corrupt political class.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Lebanese government resigns amid protests  

Beirut father catches birth of son during blast on film  

Advertisement