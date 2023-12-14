UN highlights dire humanitarian situation in Gaza

ConflictsMiddle EastUN highlights dire humanitarian situation in GazaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastNehal Johri12/14/2023December 14, 2023The head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees has just returned from Gaza with reports of widespread hunger and desperate conditions. Doctors are warning that Gazans are close to a "disastrous health crisis."https://p.dw.com/p/4aAecAdvertisement