UN: Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere hit new high

The UN's meteorological agency says that CO2 levels are accelerating at its highest rate on record and showing "no sign of a slowdown." Its report comes ahead of a UN climate summit in Madrid.
Greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, the main drivers of climate change, reached record levels in 2018, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Monday.
Since 1990, the warming effect of greenhouse gases has increased by 43 percent, according to the UN agency's annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin.
"There is no sign of a slowdown, let alone a decline in greenhouse gases' concentration in the atmosphere — despite all the commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas said, referencing the 2015 climate deal involving 187 countries around the world.
"What is good news is the visibility of these issues is higher than ever," Talaas added. "So, personally, I'm more hopeful than I used to be 10 years ago, but of course we have to speed up the process."
The report comes a week before a UN climate summit in Madrid next week and is expected to guide discussions there.
Record CO2 rise
The report measures atmospheric concentration of the gases responsible for climate change rather than emissions, the main factor that determine greenhouse gas levels.
The concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) rose from 405.5 parts per million in 2017 to 407.8 parts per million in 2018. The 2.3 parts per million increase from 2017 exceeded the average annual increase of 2.06 parts per million in 2005-2015.
"It is worth recalling that the last time Earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO2 was 3 to 5 million years ago," Talaas said.
CO2 is a product of burning fossil fuels and accounts for most of the global warming effect.
Additionally, the WMO report says that heavy use of fertilizers led to the highest annual increase on nitrous oxide (N2O) concentrations ever recorded. N2O levels amounts to 123% above pre-industrial levels, while methane now stands at 259%.
"This continuing long-term trend means that future generations will be confronted with increasingly severe impacts of climate change, including rising temperatures, more extreme weather, water stress, sea level rise and disruption of marine and land ecosystems," the report said in its summary.
dv/ng (AFP, dpa, Reuters)
