UN General Assembly slams "space joyriders" — live updates

Global leaders speak during the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly.

The US and China speak on efforts for peace on Tuesday in New York

Climate change, dispute resolution and global hunger all on the table

South Korea calls for US to speak with the North on nuclear weapons

Taliban ask for a voice at the UN General Assembly

Turkey will join the Paris Agreement by November climate meet

UN leaders hits out at space travel amid hunger issues

This story was last updated at 00:17 UTC

Taliban try to speak at meeting

In a surprise move, the Taliban have asked to address the UN General Assembly, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed on Tuesday.

The US said it was aware of the request, but that the UN credentials committee "would take some time to deliberate," suggesting the Taliban might not be able to speak at this session.

Turkey to sign Paris Agreement

Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday his country would ratify the Paris Agreement on climate change.

After scientists attributed intense wildfires and floods across Turkey to climate change, he said he would soon put the vote to Turkish parliament.

"Before the United Nations climate change conference, which will be held in Glasgow, we envisage the ratification phase of the carbon-neutral targeted agreement," said Erdogan.

South Korea calls for talks with North

South Korean President Moon Jae-In called for a "speedy resumption" of negotiations between the United States and North Korea.

A week after Pyongyang violated UN Security Council resolutions by firing two ballistic missiles, Moon said he hoped to see "the power of dialogue and cooperation in fostering peace."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to come to an agreement over nuclear weapons with former US President Donald Trump, despite three meetings last year.

China commits to "dialogue and cooperation"

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said his country was looking to multilateralism to solve the current global disputes with "dialogue and cooperation" after coming under increased pressure from the US.

In a prerecorded message, Xi said: "We need to pursue dialogue and inclusiveness over confrontation and exclusion."

Xi renewed his commitment to climate change to help the world meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad," Xi said.

"The world is big enough to accommodate common development and progress of all countries," he added, saying China would donate 2 billion vaccine shots to poor countries by the end of the year.

US opens "era of relentless diplomacy"

US President Joe Biden said the world had to face up to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

He asked countries to work on their cooperation based on "our common humanity," and move away from solving issues by what he called "bombs and bullets."

Watch video 00:41 Biden: 'We are not seeking a new cold war'

After comments by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Biden said the US was "not seeking a new Cold War" but still promised to "stand up for our allies."

"We're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy, of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world," the US president said.

On criticism over the recent diplomatic blow-up with France over the submarine deal with Australia, he said relations with the French were "great."

Biden backed the UN's role in this process, resolving to increase funding to $11.4 billion (€9.7 billion).

In what Biden called "a decisive decade," he promised double climate aid and spend $10 billion on reducing hunger globally.

"We will choose to build a better future. We, you and I, we have the will and capacity to make it better. Ladies and gentlemen, we cannot afford to waste any more time," he said. "We can do this."

UN leader slams space "joyriding" irony

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres hit out at billionaires such as Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos who flew to space among current global problems.

In his opening speech, Guterres said the gap between rich and poor was highlighted with "billionaires joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth."

Watch video 00:47 Guterres: 'We passed the science test, but we are getting an F in ethics'

He added that the world faces an "even bleaker" future with more hopelessness, corruption and curtailing of personal freedoms.

jc/aw (Reuters, AP, AFP)