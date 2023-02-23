  1. Skip to content
Wide shot of the UN General Assembly from a distance, showing the whole chamber and the podium. Speaking, though not very discernible in the image, is French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.
Image: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsRussian Federation

UN General Assembly readies vote on Ukraine peace resolution

54 minutes ago

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, UN member states will vote on a German motion calling for "lasting peace." Though it's non-binding, organizers hope for symbolically broad support.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NtIf

The UN General Assembly was debating Russia's invasion of Ukraine for a second day in a special session on Thursday in New York. 

At the conclusion of the session, either later on Thursday or potentially early on Friday, member states will vote on a motion put forward by Germany calling for "a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations" as soon as possible. 

Judging by similar past votes in the chamber since Russia's invasion a year ago, the motion is likely to pass. But diplomats were scrambling to try to secure as widespread support for it as possible after significant portions of the international community abstained from voting on past measures. 

General Assembly resolutions are not binding and carry mainly symbolic weight at the United Nations. However, unlike at the Security Council, Russia cannot unilaterally veto them. 

You can watch the session live on DW's YouTube feed here. 

What's in the draft resolution? 

As well as calling on parties to the conflict and the international community to seek to broker peace, the resolution also calls for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine's territory. 

The document "reaffirms its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters."

The measure also "reiterates its demand that the Russian Federation immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, and calls for a cessation of hostilities." 

The resolution does not go into any details on how peace or peace negotiations might be achieved, short of saying through member states and international organizations "redoubling" their efforts. It also calls for war crimes perpetrators to face international prosecution. 

Before heading to New York for the session, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she was hoping for "the world to raise its voice loudly and clearly so that it is also finally heard in Moscow."

"What the international community is demanding could not be simpler," Baerbock said. "Stop the Russian attacks, protect the civilian populations, honor Ukraine's territorial integrity by withdrawing Russian troops, and accountability for the crimes committed." 

Ukraine soldier reflects on year of war

What to expect in the vote?

Majority support for the motion should be assured, and probably by a very healthy margin. 

The last comparable resolution at the General Assembly, condemning Russia's unilateral declaration of having annexed Ukrainian regions after holding unrecognized referendums on joining Russia, passed overwhelmingly. 

In total, 143 UN members, about three in every four, voted in favor. Only five — Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua — voted against. 

But most notable were the 10 countries absent from the vote, and the 35 that abstained. Abstentions included G20 powers like China, India and South Africa, as well as much of Africa and Central and South Asia. 

A German diplomat told the Reuters news agency on condition of anonymity on Thursday that they were not sure how India intended to vote this time, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government seen as probably the most significant that could still be swayed. 

The overall tally was similar, with 141 countries voting in support, for the first major UN resolution last March condemning Russia's invasion. 

Ukraine, Russia, UN's Guterres among first speakers

The special session, expected to last two days but with the potential to last three if needed, kicked off on Wednesday at the UN. 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russia's ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya were among the most notable speakers. 

"As I said from day one, Russia's attack on Ukraine challenges the cornerstone principles and values of our multilateral system," the UN's Guterres said, also calling the invasion an "affront to our collective conscience."

Ukraine's Kuleba, meanwhile, said: "Never in recent history has the line between good and evil been so clear. One country merely wants to live. The other wants to kill and destroy." He also said that Russia relocating Ukrainian children to Russia amounted to "genocide." 

Russia's UN ambassador Nebenzya called on members to oppose the motion, arguing it was one-sided. He also accused Ukraine's NATO allies of exacerbating the conflict, claiming there were parallels to World War II. 

"This is a war in which, as it was also the case 80 years ago, involves treacherous and powerful enemies who want to take over our land and subjugate us," Nebenzya told the UN General Assembly. "German tanks will once again kill Russians," he said, referring to the German-made Leopard battle tanks several European countries have promised to send to Kyiv.

The vote coincides with a flurry of diplomacy on all sides around the one-year anniversary of the war breaking out. 

US President Joe Biden was returning from Poland after also making an unannounced trip to Kyiv this week. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a major speech on Tuesday. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Thursday. 

To the point - Ukraine one year after Putin’s invasion: War without end, war without a winner?

msh/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

