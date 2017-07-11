UN General Assembly: Guterres warns against 'new Cold War'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged the world to prevent a Cold War and halt conflicts so it can focus on the coronavirus pandemic. He made the comments as he opened the almost entire virtual UN General Assembly general debate, marking the organization's 75th anniversary.

"We must do everything to avoid a new Cold War," Guterres said.

"We are moving in a very dangerous direction. Our world cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a great fracture — each with its own trade and financial rules and internet and artificial intelligence capacities," he said, without explicitly mentioning the US and China.

Tensions have been soaring between the world's two largest economies, with the nations clashing over technology, trade and the pandemic, which Trump blames China for.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping both addressed the debate on Tuesday. Trump used his speech to attack China for the global pandemic and for China's record on the environment.

What is happening at the UN debate?

From September 22 to 26, more than 100 world leaders as well as diplomats and advocates will deliver speeches. The event is taking place virtually, for the most part, because of the global coronavirus pandemic that has hampered global travel.

The leaders are addressing the theme: "The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism — confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action."

Alongside Trump and Xi, there will also be speeches from President Emmanuel Macron of France, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Trump attacks China over COVID-19

Trump opened his speech with a fierce verbal criticism of China. Calling the coronavirus the "China virus," he said the country had "unleashed this plague" onto the world.

"In the earliest days of the virus, China locked down travel domestically while allowing flights to leave China and infect the world," Trump said. He accused Beijing and the World Health Organization (WHO) of spreading false information on how the virus was spread.

Trump also claimed the WHO was "virtually controlled by China."

The US president also attacked Beijing over its environmental record, accusing it of overfishing, dumping plastic into oceans, and emitting more toxic mercury than any country.

"Those who attack America's exceptional environmental record while ignoring China's rampant pollution are not interested in the environment. They only want to punish America — and I will not stand for it," said Trump.

He said the US was pursuing a policy of "peace through strength," and praised his country's weapons as "advanced."

"I pray to god we never have to use them," added Trump.

more to follow...