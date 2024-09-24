UN General Assembly: Guterres decries 'multiplying' wars

09/24/2024 September 24, 2024 Iranian president warns Lebanon cold be 'another Gaza'

Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, has called on the international community to prevent further bloodshed from the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Pezeshkian was asked if Tehran would use its influence with Hezbollah to urge restraint.

"We must not allow Lebanon to become another Gaza at the hands of Israel," Pezeshkian said in response.

"Hebzollah cannot stand alone against a country that is being defended and supported and supplied by Western countries, by European countries and the United States," he added.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Pezeshkian accused Israel of destabilizing the Middle East.

"We don't want to fight," he said. "It's Israel that wants to drag everyone into war and destabilize the region. They are dragging us to a point where we do not wish to go."

Iran supports Hamas, which is classified as a terror group by the US, the EU, Germany and others. It also supports Hezbollah, which the US, Germany and other governments also classify as a terror group. The EU classifies Hezbollah's armed wing as a terror group.