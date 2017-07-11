UN General Assembly: First in-person meeting since pandemic

The United Nations General Assembly in New York opened for in-person debate for the first time in nearly two years on Tuesday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the session with a speech on the first day.

"We are seeing an explosion in seizures of power by force. Military coups are back. and the lack of unity among the international community doesn't help... A sense of impunity is taking hold."

"We need to strengthen global governance. We need to focus on the future. We need to renew the social contract. And we need to ensure the UN is fit for a new era."

Guterres also hinted at tensions between the US and China, saying that a new global rivalry would be "far less predictable than the Cold War."

"At the same time, it will be impossible to address dramatic economic and development challenges, while the world's two largest economies are at odds with each other," he said, adding that he believes that the world is moving towards "two divergent approaches" in economic, military and geopolitical strategies. "This is a recipe for a trouble."

Both Biden and Xi Jinping expected to speak

US President Joe Biden is also set to speak, with a surprise video address from Chinese Premier Xi Jinping on schedule for later along with a speech by Brazil's leader Jair Bolsonaro.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Afghanistan will be the top two priorities for the sessions, which runs until Monday. More than 100 heads of state and diplomats are also set to discuss the humanitarian crises in Yemen and Ethiopia's Tigray region.

Several high-profile meetings are being held on the sidelines of the event. This includes a pandemic response summit hosted by President Biden and an EU Foreign Ministers' meeting to address the diplomatic crisis between France, the US, and Australia.

