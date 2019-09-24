 UN General Assembly: Climate change, Iran and immigration dominate | News | DW | 24.09.2019

News

UN General Assembly: Climate change, Iran and immigration dominate

US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro: The opening session of the UN General Assembly saw a number of high-profile speeches.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the General Assembly in New York Tuesday by warning of the impending danger of a divided world, with the United States and China creating rival currencies, trade, financial rules "and their own zero sum geopolitical and military strategies."

After that, topics such as the environment, Iran and immigration topped the bill.

Read moreUN General Assembly Day 1 — as it happened

Climate Change

French President Emmanuel Macron encouraged the global community to be bolder with climate measures to achieve carbon neutrality and to work together to help save the Amazon.

While many called for united action on climate change, Brazilian President Bolsonaro took a different view.

Bolsonaro blamed a "deceitful" media for "misleading" the world on the Amazon fires. He also felt that global interference on the issue was an attack on Brazil that had "aroused our patriotic sentiments."

  • Jellyfish in the Canary Islands, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa)
    More

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Watch out: Jellyfish boom!

    Although there is a combination of factors behind the numerous jellyfish that reach vacation havens like the Mediterranean coast, climate change is also partially to blame. Warmer sea temperatures are opening up new areas where jellyfish can reproduce, and increasing the availability of their favorite food: plankton.

  • Global Ideas Violin Woods (Angelo van Schaik)
    More

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Perfect wood is vanishing

    Prized for their superior sound quality, an original Stradivarius can sell for millions of dollars. Yet, extreme weather events, such as unusually violent storms, are killing millions of trees, putting at risk the famous wood in the Paneveggio forest, in northern Italy. Replanting trees won't help much in the short term. A spruce has to be at least 150 years old before it can become a violin.

  • Heat wave in India (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R.K. Singh)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Forget about sleeping

    On very hot nights, people sleep worse, especially in big cities. By 2050 European metropolises may experience temperatures around 3.5 degrees Celsius warmer in summer. It not only affects sleep, but also mood, productivity and mental health. The only way to escape is to move to smaller towns and settlements, where the nights are cooler since there are fewer buildings and more greenery.

  • A young man with a tissue behind a tree withn pollen (picture-alliance/dpa/K.-J. Hildenbrand)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Sorry for your nose

    Spring is starting earlier in the year due to global warmer temperatures — bad news for allergy sufferers. With a longer frost-free season, plants have more time to grow, bloom and produce pollen. Therefore, pollen will freely roam around much earlier, which will make the suffering season longer and the annual pollen load greater. Will it be the century of masks for air pollution and allergies?

  • Health station in Garin Goulbi, Niger (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Schulze)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Bacteria and mosquitoes

    Heat not only makes us sweat; it also affects our health. By the end of this century three-quarters of the world's population is expected to be exposed to dangerous and deadly heat waves. Rising temperatures mean an increase in diarrheal diseases, as it's easier for bacteria to multiply in warm food and water. Mosquito numbers will also likely go up, along with the spread of diseases like malaria.

  • Construction worker Eduard Romanov points to a spot on a cracked panel building in eastern Siberia (Getty Images/AFP/M. Antonov)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Houses are crumbling

    Soil in the region around the North Pole is increasingly thawing in the summer months, with dramatic local and global consequences. Warmer temperatures cause floors to become unstable and houses and roads to crack, and leads to many more insects. Moreover, if permafrost — frozen soil — melts, it will release CO2 and methane gases that could further exacerbate global warming. It's a vicious circle.

  • Loggerhead sea turtle emerging from the shell (Imago/Nature Picture Library)
    More

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Male or female? Ask climate change

    Temperature can influence the sex of several species. For sea turtles, the heat of the sand where the eggs are incubated determines the sex of the newborn. Low temperatures benefit male turtles, while females develop better in warmer areas. Researchers have found that over 99% of turtle hatchlings in northern Australia are already female, making it difficult for the species to survive.

    Author: Gero Rueter, Irene Banos Ruiz


Iran

Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also urged the US and Iran to resume negotiations over the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, most recently with the attack on a Saudi Arabian oil plant. The US, along with Germany, France and Britain, have all blamed Iran for the attack. However, Macron called for more dialogue, especially on the 2015 multinational nuclear deal (JCPOA).

He said it would be a "lost opportunity" if Iranian President Hassan Rouhani did not meet with US President Donald Trump during UN week.

Merkel was hoping to smooth over differences on the 2015 nuclear pact. The US withdrew from the agreement at Trump's behest and reimposed sanctions, leading Iran to resume the enrichment of uranium to levels that had been prohibited by the accord.

"I would welcome talks between the United States and Iran, but it won't work that all the sanctions are first taken off the table and then there are talks," Merkel said after meeting both Trump and Rouhani separately on the sidelines.

Speaking to the press earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he was open to "small changes, additions or amendments" to the deal.

Trump, however, denounced what he called Iran's "bloodlust," and showed little willingness to compromise.

"As long as Iran's menacing behavior continues, sanctions will not be lifted. They will be tightened," Trump told the Assembly.

Read more: World hunger continues to rise due to conflict, climate change, says UN report

Angela Merkel talks to Hassan Rouhani

Angela Merkel is keen to set up a meeting between Hassan Rouhani and Donald Trump

EU migrant crisis

In his speech at the congress, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was heavily critical of the European Union over the ongoing migrant crisis, even showing the evocative image of Alan Kurdi, a 3-year-old boy who drowned as his family attempted to cross the Mediterranean Sea, seeking asylum in the European Union.

He said the EU had not upheld its end of the 2016 EU-Turkey migration deal, which saw people whose asylum applications had been rejected shipped to Turkey in exchange for "legal" Syrian refugees. Under the initial terms, the European Union had promised €6 billion to help Turkey support displaced people sheltered there.

"We were left alone in our selfless sacrifice toward asylum-seekers," Erdogan added.

Watch video 02:07

Trump lashes out at Iran and China in UN address

Patriotism over globalization

President Trump, who is facing the threat of impeachment in Washington over potential abuse of power, said protecting national frontiers maintains human rights. "When you undermine border security, you are undermining human rights and human dignity."

Trump's policies have seen detention facilities erected on the US's southern borders that have been described as something akin to "concentration camps."

He criticized "open-border activists" saying their "cruel and evil" advocacy for humane migration policies had empowered smuggling networks designed to circumvent the US's borders and allow refugees to make asylum claims.

"Wise leaders always put the good of their own country first," Trump said. The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots."

jsi/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump lashes out at Iran and China in UN address  

