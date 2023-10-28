  1. Skip to content
UN General Assembly calls for humanitarian truce in Gaza

Minka Curr
October 28, 2023

The United Nations General Assembly has voted in favor of a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza. The nonbinding resolution was backed by 120 countries, while 45 abstained and 14 voted against it.

