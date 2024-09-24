UN General Assembly: Biden warns against Lebanon escalation

Skip next section Brazil's Lula says Security Council makeup is legacy of colonialism

09/24/2024 September 24, 2024 Brazil's Lula says Security Council makeup is legacy of colonialism

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has denounced the makeup of the UN Security Council as a legacy of colonialism.

However, he also acknowledged the challenges in achieving long-sought reform.

"The exclusion of Latin America and Africa from permanent seats on the Security Council is an unacceptable echo of the practices of domination of the colonial past," Lula told the UN General Assembly.

Lula said there needed to be a "comprehensive review" of the United Nations Charter that might reform institutions and address priorities such as the fight against climate change.

He added: "I am under no illusions about the complexity of such reform, which would go against ingrained interests that maintain the status quo."

The five veto-wielding permanent members of the Security Council are legacies of the victors of World War II — Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

Brazil has for years been part of a joint push with Germany, India and Japan for the four powers to gain permanent Security Council seats.