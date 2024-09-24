UN General Assembly: Biden warns against Lebanon escalation

Skip next section Jordan's king says forced displacements would be 'war crime'

09/24/2024 September 24, 2024 Jordan's king says forced displacements would be 'war crime'

The Jordanian king called on world leaders to provide more humanitarian support to Palestinians Image: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance

In his speech to delegates, Jordan's King Abdullah II ruled out the possibility of his country becoming an "alternative homeland" for Palestinians.

The monarch said he was responding to proposals floated by "extremists who are taking our region to the brink of an all-out war."

Jordan, which borders the occupied West Bank and Israel, already has a large Palestinian population.

Abdullah said his country "will never accept the forced displacement of Palestinians, which is a war crime."

He also urged the international community to join "a massive relief effort to deliver food, clean water, medicine and other vital supplies" to the Gaza Strip.

"I urge all nations of conscience to unite with Jordan in the critical weeks ahead on this mission," he said. "Our world has failed politically, but our humanity must not fail the people of Gaza any longer."