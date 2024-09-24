UN General Assembly: Biden warns against Lebanon escalation

09/24/2024 September 24, 2024 UN system dying alongside children in Gaza, says Turkey's Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed the UN for inaction in Gaza, which he said has turned into "the world's largest children's and women's cemetery."

"Not only children but also the UN system is dying in Gaza," Erdogan told the UN General Assembly in New York.

"The truth, the values that the West claims to defend are dying ... I ask openly: Hey human rights organizations, aren't those in Gaza and the West Bank human beings?"

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 41,467 people have been killed in the war, now in its 12th month, between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, but the UN and multiple humanitarian organizations consider the casualty numbers broadly reliable. The UN says the majority of civilians killed have been women and children.