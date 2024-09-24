UN General Assembly: Biden warns against Lebanon escalation

UN General Assembly: Biden warns against Lebanon escalationPublished September 24, 2024last updated September 24, 2024
What you need to know
- World leaders have descended upon New York City for the Unted Nations General Assembly
- The wars raging in the Middle East and Ukraine are expected to top the agenda
- Joe Biden has addressed the General Assembly for the last time as US president
Here are the main headlines from the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, September 24, 2024:
Watch the UN General Assembly live on DW
DW news is broadcasting the entire UN General Assembly on YouTube. Watch here:
UN system dying alongside children in Gaza, says Turkey's Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed the UN for inaction in Gaza, which he said has turned into "the world's largest children's and women's cemetery."
"Not only children but also the UN system is dying in Gaza," Erdogan told the UN General Assembly in New York.
"The truth, the values that the West claims to defend are dying ... I ask openly: Hey human rights organizations, aren't those in Gaza and the West Bank human beings?"
The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 41,467 people have been killed in the war, now in its 12th month, between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, but the UN and multiple humanitarian organizations consider the casualty numbers broadly reliable. The UN says the majority of civilians killed have been women and children.
Biden warns against 'full-scale war' in Lebanon
US President Joe Biden called for a diplomatic solution as Israel conducts airstrikes in Lebanon, warning against a "full-scale war" there.
"Full-scale war is not in anyone's interest. Even though the situation has escalated, a diplomatic solution is still possible," Biden said in an address to the UN General Assembly.
Israel says it is launching strikes on Hezbollah weapons facilities and warehouses. The Lebanese Health Ministry says the strikes have killed at least 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women since Monday.
In his speech at the UN, Biden also urged Israel and Hamas to finalize a months-old cease-fire proposal. He told the UN he was committed to ending the war in Gaza, which began almost a year ago.
"Now is the time for the parties to finalize its terms," he said of the agreement mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.
The deal would "bring the hostages home and secure security for Israel and Gaza free from Hamas' grip, ease the suffering in Gaza and end this war," Biden told delegates.
The war in Gaza began after Hamas-led militants carried out a terror attack on Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 people hostage. Israel's retaliatory military operation has killed 41,467 people and wounded 95,921 more, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, which does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its counts.
US president urges world to sustain support for Ukraine
US President Joe Biden says Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has failed and urged the United Nations to keep supporting Kyiv until it emerges victorious.
"Putin's war has failed at its core aim. He set out to destroy Ukraine, but Ukraine is still free," Biden said.
Biden said the world had to choose whether to sustain support for Ukraine or walk away.
"My answer is we will not let up on our support for Ukraine," he said.
Biden says leaders cannot despair
US President Joe Biden has begun his address to the United Nations General Assembly for the fourth and last time as president.
"I've seen a remarkable sweep of history," Biden said, noting the changes he has seen since becoming a US senator in 1972 before addressing present-day matters.
"I know many look at the world today and see difficulties and react with despair. But I do not. I won't. As leaders we don't have the luxury," he said.
"I recognize the challenges from Ukraine to Gaza to Sudan and beyond."
"I know there is a way forward," said the president. "We are stronger than we think" when the world acts together, he added.
Guterres condemns wars waged with 'impunity'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres used his opening speech at the UN General Assembly to condemn a growing number of governments that feel they "are entitled to a 'get-out-of-jail free' card" for the wars they wage.
"They can trample international law. They can violate the United Nations Charter," Guterres told world leaders. "They can invade another country, lay waste to whole societies or utterly disregard the welfare of their own people. And nothing will happen."
He added: "The level of impunity in the world is politically indefensible and morally intolerable."
Guterres addressed the conflicts in Sudan, in Ukraine and, most recently, the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that now threatens to spill over into Lebanon.
"Lebanon is at the brink," he said. "The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel, and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza."
Meanwhile, Guterres called the war in Sudan "a brutal power struggle" between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces Paramilitary.
"A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding as famine spreads. Yet outside powers continue to interfere with no unified approach to finding peace," he said.
In Ukraine, he said, "civilians are paying the price" as the death toll from Russia's invasion continues to rise.
Iranian president warns Lebanon cold be 'another Gaza'
Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, has called on the international community to prevent further bloodshed from the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Pezeshkian was asked if Tehran would use its influence with Hezbollah to urge restraint.
"We must not allow Lebanon to become another Gaza at the hands of Israel," Pezeshkian said in response.
"Hebzollah cannot stand alone against a country that is being defended and supported and supplied by Western countries, by European countries and the United States," he added.
Earlier, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Pezeshkian accused Israel of destabilizing the Middle East.
"We don't want to fight," he said. "It's Israel that wants to drag everyone into war and destabilize the region. They are dragging us to a point where we do not wish to go."
Iran supports Hamas, which is classified as a terror group by the US, the EU, Germany and others. It also supports Hezbollah, which the US, Germany and other governments also classify as a terror group. The EU classifies Hezbollah's armed wing as a terror group.
Brazil's Lula to urge climate action
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to rally the world to take strong action on climate change in his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday,
But it remains to be seen whether he will address the spike in fires ravaging the Amazon rainforest.
The Amazon saw 38,000 blazes last month — the most for any August since 2010 — but Lula has blamed the fires on criminals.
Lula is also expected to address the war in Ukraine and UN reform in his speech.
Guterres: 'Our world is heading off the rails'
United Nations-Secretary General Antonio Guterres will condemn spiraling global conflicts when he opens the UN General Assembly with his "State of the World" speech on Tuesday.
The UN chief previewed his speech to world leaders on Sunday, saying "our world is heading off the rails — and we need tough decisions to get back on track."
Guterres pointed to conflicts that are "raging and multiplying, from the Middle East to Ukraine and Sudan, with no end in sight."
He also said the global security system was "threatened by geopolitical divides, nuclear posturing, and the development of new weapons and theaters of war."
When he delivers his full speech on Tuesday, Guterres is also set to highlight global inequality, the impact of climate change, and the lack of an effective international system to respond to major threats.
Zelenskyy holds bilateral talks ahead of General Assembly
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with several world leaders in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly.
On Monday, Zelenskyy met with Japan's outgoing prime minister Fumio Kishida.
The two leaders discussed efforts to rebuild Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter.
Zelenskyy also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
"We talked about how to make a just peace closer," the Ukrainian leader said.
Zelenskyy also said he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India has warm ties with Russia and has resisted calls to join Western sanctions against Moscow.
"We are dynamically developing our relations," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram after the meeting.
zc/nm (Reuters, AP)