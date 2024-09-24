Biden delivers final UN speech as US president

09/24/2024 September 24, 2024 Guterres condemns wars waged with 'impunity'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres used his opening speech at the UN General Assembly to condemn a growing number of governments that feel they "are entitled to a 'get-out-of-jail free' card" for the wars they wage.

"They can trample international law. They can violate the United Nations Charter," Guterres told world leaders. "They can invade another country, lay waste to whole societies or utterly disregard the welfare of their own people. And nothing will happen."

He added: "The level of impunity in the world is politically indefensible and morally intolerable."

Antonio Guterres accused some countries of violating international law Image: Mike Segar/REUTERS

Guterres addressed the conflicts in Sudan, in Ukraine and, most recently, the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that now threatens to spill over into Lebanon.

"Lebanon is at the brink," he said. "The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel, and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza."

Meanwhile, Guterres called the war in Sudan "a brutal power struggle" between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces Paramilitary.

"A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding as famine spreads. Yet outside powers continue to interfere with no unified approach to finding peace," he said.

In Ukraine, he said, "civilians are paying the price" as the death toll from Russia's invasion continues to rise.