Biden delivers final UN speech as US president

- World leaders have descended upon New York City for the Unted Nations General Assembly
- The wars raging in the Middle East and Ukraine are expected to top the agenda
- Joe Biden is addressing the General Assembly for the last time as US president
Here are the main headlines from the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, September 24, 2024:
Guterres condemns wars waged with 'impunity'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres used his opening speech at the UN General Assembly to condemn a growing number of governments that feel they "are entitled to a 'get-out-of-jail free' card" for the wars they wage.
"They can trample international law. They can violate the United Nations Charter," Guterres told world leaders. "They can invade another country, lay waste to whole societies or utterly disregard the welfare of their own people. And nothing will happen."
He added: "The level of impunity in the world is politically indefensible and morally intolerable."
Guterres addressed the conflicts in Sudan, in Ukraine and, most recently, the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that now threatens to spill over into Lebanon.
"Lebanon is at the brink," he said. "The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel, and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza."
Meanwhile, Guterres called the war in Sudan "a brutal power struggle" between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces Paramilitary.
"A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding as famine spreads. Yet outside powers continue to interfere with no unified approach to finding peace," he said.
In Ukraine, he said, "civilians are paying the price" as the death toll from Russia's invasion continues to rise.
Iranian president warns Lebanon cold be 'another Gaza'
Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, has called on the international community to prevent further bloodshed from the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Pezeshkian was asked if Tehran would use its influence with Hezbollah to urge restraint.
"We must not allow Lebanon to become another Gaza at the hands of Israel," Pezeshkian said in response.
"Hebzollah cannot stand alone against a country that is being defended and supported and supplied by Western countries, by European countries and the United States," he added.
Earlier, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Pezeshkian accused Israel of destabilizing the Middle East.
"We don't want to fight," he said. "It's Israel that wants to drag everyone into war and destabilize the region. They are dragging us to a point where we do not wish to go."
Iran supports Hamas, which is classified as a terror group by the US, the EU, Germany and others. It also supports Hezbollah, which the US, Germany and other governments also classify as a terror group. The EU classifies Hezbollah's armed wing as a terror group.
Brazil's Lula to urge climate action
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to rally the world to take strong action on climate change in his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday,
But it remains to be seen whether he will address the spike in fires ravaging the Amazon rainforest.
The Amazon saw 38,000 blazes last month — the most for any August since 2010 — but Lula has blamed the fires on criminals.
Lula is also expected to address the war in Ukraine and UN reform in his speech.
Guterres: 'Our world is heading off the rails'
United Nations-Secretary General Antonio Guterres will condemn spiraling global conflicts when he opens the UN General Assembly with his "State of the World" speech on Tuesday.
The UN chief previewed his speech to world leaders on Sunday, saying "our world is heading off the rails — and we need tough decisions to get back on track."
Guterres pointed to conflicts that are "raging and multiplying, from the Middle East to Ukraine and Sudan, with no end in sight."
He also said the global security system was "threatened by geopolitical divides, nuclear posturing, and the development of new weapons and theaters of war."
When he delivers his full speech on Tuesday, Guterres is also set to highlight global inequality, the impact of climate change, and the lack of an effective international system to respond to major threats.
Zelenskyy holds bilateral talks ahead of General Assembly
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with several world leaders in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly.
On Monday, Zelenskyy met with Japan's outgoing prime minister Fumio Kishida.
The two leaders discussed efforts to rebuild Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter.
Zelenskyy also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
"We talked about how to make a just peace closer," the Ukrainian leader said.
Zelenskyy also said he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India has warm ties with Russia and has resisted calls to join Western sanctions against Moscow.
"We are dynamically developing our relations," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram after the meeting.
