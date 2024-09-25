UN General Assembly: What African leaders want

Leaders from across Africa have renewed their calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. They also demand a permanent African representation on the UN Security Council.

This year's theme at the UN General Assembly sounds more than ambitious: “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations.”

Even the head of the United Nations Antonio Guterres seemed unsure of those noble goals, warning gathered leaders that impunity, inequality, and uncertainty were driving modern civilization toward "a powder keg that risks engulfing the world."

Guterres's latest clarion call highlighting the fact that the global situation is becoming intolerable and unsustainable appeared to echo in the hearts and minds of many African leaders present, who used the opportunity to opine on the worldäs hotspots, particularly the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

S. Africa's Ramaphosa compares war in Gaza to apartheid

During his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), South Africa's PresidentCyril Ramaphosa condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza and stressed that South Africa would not 'remain silent' on the escalating conflict, noting that over 41,000 Palestinianshas been killed and essential infrastructure destroyed.

"It has been 11 months since the Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people and where hostages were taken. As South Africa, we have condemned this attack," Ramaphosa told the assembly. "In response, Israel embarked on an act of collective punishment in its assault on the people of Gaza. The torment of the people of Gaza continues unabated."

Israeli air strikes have left Gaza in rubble and have destroyed key infrastructure like schools and hospitals Image: DW/Arte/ZDF

Ramaphosa also drew parallels between the situation of the Palestinians and South Africa's own past experience, highilghting that due to his country's decades-long history with the apartheid policy, South Africans as a whole understood systemic oppression and the suffering caused by it.

The South African president went as far as equating the situation in the Middle East with that chapter of his own country's history: "We South Africans ... will not remain silent and watch as apartheid is perpetrated against others in Gaza as Israel continues its collective punishment of the Palestinians," Ramaphosa told the world leaders at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), without however explaining why exactly he was drawing this parallel.

"In December last year, South Africa approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking an order to prevent Israel from committing genocide against the people of Gaza," he added to his speech to highlight South Africa's keenness to help end the conflict.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco called for an end to hostilities in the Middle East Image: Adrian Dennis/AFP/AP/picture alliance

Meanwhile, Angola's President Joao Lourenco took a similar position, saying that although Israel had the right to protect its territory and guarantee the safety of its citizens, it also has the responsibility to prevent what he also referred to as a genocide in which "nearly 43,000 people are killed and ... the perpetrators are not held accountable by the international community."

However, in a post on X earlier this month, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat firmly rejected allegations of genocide. The same allegations were also squarely dismissed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

Calls for dialogue and peace

Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, also commented on the major conflict of the world right now, highlighting that his own country's hard-won peace was born out of genuine dialogue and vigilance inside of the country as well as support from organizations like the UN and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Sudan, the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and Ukraine, Bio said that "peace requires an inclusive political process, economic development, and respect for human rights, and that cannot be achieved in isolation."

"For the millions of civilians trapped in armed conflicts, words of condemnation are not enough," Bio added, calling on the international community to support African-led peace initiatives, and for the United Nations to actively address the root causes of those conflicts.

Biden calls for end to global conflicts in final UN speech To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Security Council reforms: Africa's place at the table

Bio, whose country currently holds the UN Security Council presidency, also said that for nearly 80 years, the UN Security Council had "been stuck in time, and Africa remains the unquestionable victim."

Bio added that in its current, the Council's performance and legitimacy were questionable, given the historical injustices committed against Africa, which must be rectified. Since August, Bio has been pushing for reforms at the UN body.

"The legacy of colonialism, economic exploitation, and political marginalization has left deep scars on the African continent, thereby affecting its development, stability, and influence in international affairs," he told the gathered leaders, adding that equitable representation of the continent would better equip the UN to foster a more just world.

"Africa, therefore, demands no less than two permanent seats with all the rights and privileges of the permanent members, including the right to veto, as well as two non-permanent seats. Africa's voice must be heard, and its demands for justice and equity must be met now," Bio concluded.

Kenyan President William Ruto echoed similar sentiments, saying "we must address the historical injustice of Africa's lack of permanent representation at the UN Security Council as a matter of justice in the ongoing United Nations reforms."

South Africa's Ramaphosa also focused on the same issue, saying that "Africa and its 1.4 billion people remain excluded from the key decision-making structures of the UN," while underscoring the urgent need for reform.

"The Security Council must be reformed as a matter of urgency. It must become more inclusive so that the voices of all nations can be heard and considered," Ramaphosa added.

The UN Security Council currently consists of five permanent members with veto powers and 15 non-permanent members representing diverse world regions. Calls to include Africa as a permanent member have been been mounting for years, with most suggestions envisioning two seats for the African Union.

Edited by: Sertan Sanderson