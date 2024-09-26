UN General Assembly: Abbas tells leaders to end war in Gaza

Skip next section US election should not be 'pretext' for xenophobia, says Haiti leader

The head of Haiti's transition council, Edgard Leblanc Fils, has told delegates at the UN that he was grateful to those who had shown solidarity toward Haitian migrants, especially in the US town of Springfield, Ohio.

Springfield has made international headlines in recent weeks after US Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, made baseless claims that migrants in the town were eating their neighbors' cats and dogs. Local officials have repeatedly said there is no evidence to support the claims.

"I would like to extend a brotherly greeting to all friends of Haiti that have shown solidarity towards the migrants from our country ... in particular, those living in Springfield, Ohio," Leblanc Fils said.

"The passions that naturally arise during an election campaign should never serve as a pretext for xenophobia or racism in a country such as the United States — a country forged by immigrants from all countries."

Leblanc Fils added that Haitian immigrants have long played a significant role in American society.

Springfield, which is home to around 15,000 Haitian Americans, has faced bomb threats to schools and other facilities following the false claims. US President Joe Biden has also called on Trump to stop spreading falsehoods about the Haitian community.