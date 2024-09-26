UN General Assembly: Abbas tells leaders to end war in Gaza

UN General Assembly: Abbas tells leaders to end war in GazaPublished September 26, 2024last updated September 26, 2024
What you need to know
- World leaders are taking part in the United Nations General Assembly in New York
- The conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine are dominating the agenda
- Thursday's speakers include Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Ending Gaza war is 'first step' to eliminating Iran's proxies: Yemen
The chair of Yemen's internationally recognized government-in-exile, Rashad al-Alimi, has cautioned against minimizing the role of Iran in destabilizing Yemen and the wider Middle East.
In his speech to the UN General Assembly, al-Alimi said more needed to be done to stop the flow of Iranian weapons and to dry up sources of funding for the Houthi rebels that have taken over large portions of Yemen.
Without these actions, he said, these militias won't engage in peace efforts, "and they will not refrain from blackmailing the regional and international communities."
The Iran-backed Houthis, based in Yemen, have been attacking international commercial ships in the Red Sea since the war between Israel and Hamas began last year, claiming to be acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.
"The stability of Yemen is decisive to safeguard peace and stability in the region and trade routes in the Arabian and Red Seas," al-Alimi said.
"The brutal Israeli war on the Palestinian people should cease immediately. This is the first step to achieve peace and to eliminate Iran's proxies, which are escalating the situation in the region," he added.
The Houthis took control of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, in 2014, and now control much of the country's west. A Saudi-led coalition has been trying to restore the Yemeni government's rule since 2015.
The country's internationally recognized government is now based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Watch the UN General Assembly live on DW
DW News is streaming the entire UN General Assembly on YouTube. You can watch here:
'Stop sending weapons to Israel,' says Mahmoud Abbas
Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank but not the Gaza Strip, has called on the international community to stop sending weapons to Israel.
"Stop this crime. Stop it now. Stop killing children and women. Stop the genocide. Stop sending weapons to Israel. This madness cannot continue. The entire world is responsible for what is happening to our people in Gaza and the West Bank," he said.
He said Palestinians were being "subjected to one of the most heinous crimes of our era, it is the crime of a full-scale war, of genocide, that Israel is perpetrating."
The International Court of Justice is investigating a case filed by South Africa alleging that Israel is committing "genocidal acts" in its Gaza offensive, breaching the 1948 UN Genocide Convention. Israel has strongly denied the accusation.
Abbas said the war had killed more than 40,000 people in Gaza alone and injured tens of thousands of others. The conflict began after Hamas-led militants launched a terror attack against Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages.
"Hundreds of Palestinian families have been annihilated," he said. "Thousands have died because of the spread of disease and epidemics and the shortages in medicine and water."
He said Israel had destroyed the Gaza Strip "almost entirely," saying the territory was "no longer fit for life."
Abbas also accused Israel of "launching a new aggression" on Lebanon, which has been hit by waves of Israeli strikes in recent days.
"We condemn this aggression, and we demand that it stops immediately," he said.
Kenya's Ruto says Haiti deployment to be completed by January
Kenyan President William Ruto has told the UN General Assembly that his country will send additional police officers to Haiti to help the government there tackle armed gangs.
"I must emphasize ... that Kenya will deploy the additional contingent towards attaining the target of all the 2,500 police officers by January next year," the Kenyan president said in his speech.
Kenya had previously pledged to lead the multinational force with 1,000 police officers.
Ruto also used his speech to appeal for more funding to support the mission to fight widespread lawlessness in the Caribbean state.
Criminal gangs currently control more than 80% of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince.
Who is speaking on day 3 of the UN General Assembly?
The leaders speaking on the third day of the UN General Assembly include Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose appearance comes as Israel continues its military campaign against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The head of Sudan's military, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, is also to deliver a speech on Thursday, as his troops launch airstrikes in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, in a bid to regain ground from rebel forces.
Annalena Baerbock, Germany's foreign minister, is also expected to speak at the gathering, along with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Council President Charles Michel.
The UN General Assembly runs until Monday.
Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden delivered his final UN speech at the meeting. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to speak on Friday.
nm/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP)