UN General Assembly: Abbas tells leaders to end war in Gaza

Skip next section Ending Gaza war is 'first step' to eliminating Iran's proxies: Yemen

09/26/2024 September 26, 2024 Ending Gaza war is 'first step' to eliminating Iran's proxies: Yemen

The chair of Yemen's internationally recognized government-in-exile, Rashad al-Alimi, has cautioned against minimizing the role of Iran in destabilizing Yemen and the wider Middle East.

In his speech to the UN General Assembly, al-Alimi said more needed to be done to stop the flow of Iranian weapons and to dry up sources of funding for the Houthi rebels that have taken over large portions of Yemen.

Without these actions, he said, these militias won't engage in peace efforts, "and they will not refrain from blackmailing the regional and international communities."

The Iran-backed Houthis, based in Yemen, have been attacking international commercial ships in the Red Sea since the war between Israel and Hamas began last year, claiming to be acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.

"The stability of Yemen is decisive to safeguard peace and stability in the region and trade routes in the Arabian and Red Seas," al-Alimi said.

"The brutal Israeli war on the Palestinian people should cease immediately. This is the first step to achieve peace and to eliminate Iran's proxies, which are escalating the situation in the region," he added.

The Houthis took control of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, in 2014, and now control much of the country's west. A Saudi-led coalition has been trying to restore the Yemeni government's rule since 2015.

The country's internationally recognized government is now based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.