UN General Assembly: Abbas tells leaders to end war in Gaza

09/26/2024 September 26, 2024 'Stop sending weapons to Israel,' says Mahmoud Abbas

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank but not the Gaza Strip, has called on the international community to stop sending weapons to Israel.

"Stop this crime. Stop it now. Stop killing children and women. Stop the genocide. Stop sending weapons to Israel. This madness cannot continue. The entire world is responsible for what is happening to our people in Gaza and the West Bank," he said.

He said Palestinians were being "subjected to one of the most heinous crimes of our era, it is the crime of a full-scale war, of genocide, that Israel is perpetrating."

The International Court of Justice is investigating a case filed by South Africa alleging that Israel is committing "genocidal acts" in its Gaza offensive, breaching the 1948 UN Genocide Convention. Israel has strongly denied the accusation.

Abbas said the war had killed more than 40,000 people in Gaza alone and injured tens of thousands of others. The conflict began on October 7, after Hamas-led militants staged a terror attack against Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages.

"Hundreds of Palestinian families have been annihilated," he said. "Thousands have died because of the spread of disease and epidemics and the shortages in medicine and water."

He said Israel had destroyed the Gaza Strip "almost entirely," saying the territory was "no longer fit for life."

Abbas also accused Israel of "launching a new aggression" on Lebanon, which has been hit by waves of Israeli strikes in recent days.

"We condemn this aggression, and we demand that it stops immediately," he said.

