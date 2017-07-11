UN extends Syria aid operation mandate

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) agreed Friday to extend cross-border aid deliveries into Syria for another 12 months. The UN mandate enabling the deliveries was set to expire on Saturday.

The 12-month extension was made possible by an unspecified last-minute compromise involving Russia, which has veto powers as a permanent member of the UNSC and had voiced opposition to the extension.

The UN mandate, originally established by a UN resolution in 2014, is subject to annual renewal.

Recently, Russia — a steadfast ally of the Syrian regime — used its power in the Security Council to close three of the four border crossings the UN had used to transport food and medical supplies into the country.

Friday's unanimous approval of the extension came as observers warned of the humanitarian catastrophe that would ensue should the last border crossing at Bab al-Hawa in northwestern Syria, be closed — something that Russia had said it wanted.

Very different proposals

Two different proposals had been floated before Friday's vote, one from Norway and Ireland calling for a 12-month extension and another from Russia that called for a 6-month extension. Moreover, Russia had proposed that all aid first be sent to the capitol Damascus and then distributed by the authoritarian regime of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.

The UN and other parties rejected the idea of the Assad regime controlling the distribution of goods to the northwestern Idlib province — the last rebel stronghold in the country — saying such a scheme would leave the more than two million displaced Syrians in the region subject to the strongman's whims.

US-Russia relations the key to Moscow's change of heart?

Observers at the UNSC say two factors may have played a role in Moscow's change of heart. The first is the shift in relations set in motion by US President Joe Biden, with whom Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Syria while recently meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

It has been suggested that Moscow's political and economic ties with Turkey may also have been key. Ankara has expressed fears that it would be inundated with a new wave of Syrian refugees should the Bab al-Hawa be closed.

According to the UN, Turkey already houses more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

