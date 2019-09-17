 UN Environment Chief Inger Andersen: ′The solutions are there′ | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 18.09.2019

Environment

UN Environment Chief Inger Andersen: 'The solutions are there'

In her role as of the new head of the United Nations Environment Program, Danish economist Inger Andersen talks to DW about the need to think big when it comes to climate change – and to learn from our mistakes.

BdTD Buschfeuer in Australien (picture-alliance/dpa/AAP/J. O'brien)

At the start of this year, Danish economist and environmentalist Inger Andersen was appointed as the exectutive director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). DW spoke to her about her new role and the environmental challenges of our time. 

DW: Where does the organization stand as you take over at the helm of the UNEP?

Inger Andersen: At this time it may be more where the planet stands because we are in a planetary crisis. What I need to do is to reflect back to the world that we have the actions in our hands and if we take the right choices and make the right policy shifts, we can actually get to solutions.

We need to have a conversation about how ambitious we are going to be on climate, on nature and its protection and on the pollution load we are willing to let into our planet and our terrestrial and marine environments.

Degraded landscape Kenya Laikipia

Degraded land is often not put to use

How do you see the relationship between halting climate change and protecting the environment?

We need to focus on investing in what I like to refer to as "nature's infrastructure." We need to invest in greenery and we need to invest in forests. There are about one to 1.5 billion hectares of degraded forest land which are not used for anything, so let's invest in that, grow trees. If we were to do that, nature would give us a break of about 12 gigatons of carbon.

And when we invest in nature, we also get biodiversity back. When we invest in nature we also ensure that we get better health outcomes. So there are lots of good outcomes from investing in nature.

Read more: World must invest $1.8 trillion to take on climate change — report

That all sounds very good, but we're not doing terribly well right now.

We are not. And I guess the issue is that these are difficult choices. It's difficult to make those shifts rapidly, but thinking of it on the bigger global scale, shortly after 2050, there will be nearly 10 billion people on this planet. And today we have about 800 million people going to bed hungry and about 1.3 billion living in extreme poverty.

These people have every right  to aspire to what you and I have. But if we all live like you and I, we would need five planets. So the truth of the matter is, we need to have this conversation. The good news is that governments are stepping up. Businesses are stepping up. Our children are in the street demanding this and calling us out as a generation that has failed them on climate action.

Inger Andersen

Inger Andersen is the new Executive Director of the UNEP

Do you think we could be at a kind of turning point with movements like Fridays for Future, Extinction Rebellion and so on?

I think we have never seen so much awareness around environmental matters. I think that awareness is something that politicians of any shade or color better pay attention to because these young people may be 16 today but a couple of years from now, they will be voting. So I do think that yes, this is part of a turning point but we need to have the solutions and the solutions are there.

There are some important governments in the world whose priorities are not protecting the environment. What can an organization like UNEP do for instance when the government in Brazil opens the rainforest to more logging and development?

Tropic forest is absolutely keyto ensuring the stability of the planet's climate. We speak to facts and data and to evidence, and the evidence and the data is very very clear that it is absolutely imperative that we protect the large tropical forests wherever they may be in Africa in the Americas or in Asia.

  • Congo Basin (picture alliance/ WILDLIFE)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    The Congo Basin

    According to Weather Source, over 6,900 fires have been recorded in Angola and 3,400 in DR Congo this week; compared to over 2,000 in Brazil. But experts say it's difficult to compare. "Fire in Africa... is part of a cycle, people in the dry season set fire to bush rather than to dense, moist rainforest," said Greenpeace's Philippe Verbelen.

  • Firefighters and volunteers work to put out a fire in Bolivia.

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Bolivia

    Almost a million hectares (3860 square miles) of forest and farmland have been destroyed in Bolivia over the past few weeks by largely unchecked wildfires, with scientists and indigenous leaders already branding it the country's biggest disaster for biodiversity. Small farmers often practice the slash-and-burn method — known locally as chaqueo — as a quick and easy way to clear land.

  • Indonesian soldiers try to extinguish peatland fire (picture-alliance/Photoshot/H. Vavaldi)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Indonesia

    The start of the dry season has sparked Indonesia's worst annual fire season since 2015. A state of emergency has been declared in six provinces, including Sumatra and the Riau Islands. Like Brazil, Indonesia is home to some of our planet's oldest tropical forests, but large areas have been lost to agriculture or other commercial interests.

  • Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain (Reuters/B. Suarez)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Gran Canaria, Spain

    A wildfire raged through the Spanish holiday island for over a week this month, threatening several parks rich in biodiversity and forcing thousands to evacuate. Spain is often threatened by massive forest fires, especially during the hot, arid summer months. Experts say climate change means these events will likely become more severe and frequent.

  • Wood burns on the forest floor in Russia (Imago Images/ITAR-TASS)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Russia

    Large swathes of land in Siberia have been engulfed by wildfires this season, prompting a state of emergency in four regions. Forest fires are a natural event in Siberia, but unusually warm weather this summer combined with strong winds meant a record 5.5 million hectares of forest was burning by mid-August, creating a cloud of smoke which covered a greater area than the EU!

  • Firefighters try to extinguish a fire burning near a house as a wildfire burns in Greece (REUTERS)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Greece

    Greece is on high alert as hot, windy weather fuels dozens of fires across the country. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from the holiday island of Samos. Fires in Greece are often blamed on people ignoring safety rules during severe weather conditions, such as throwing away lit cigarettes or barbequing outdoors. More than 100 people were killed in a wildfire outside Athens in July 2018.

  • A fire fighter looks up at a bushfire in Australia

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Australia

    Australia is no stranger to bushfires. But they are becoming increasingly common even during the winter months thanks to warmer-than-usual temperatures. Tinder-dry conditions have forced some states to bring forward the start of the bushfire danger season to August 1. Between August 22 - 23 this year Australia recorded 768 bushfires — slightly higher than the number of blazes burning in Bolivia.

  • Smoke billows as a wildfire destroys homes in Arizona (picture-alliance/AP)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Arizona, United States

    Beginning on June 8, three wildfires in Central Arizona have burned through 14,000 acres of land. Wildfire season is usually quite active in Arizona due to its dry climate. Unless they pose a threat to human life, many fires are contained and managed rather than suppressed. On average, over 2% of the land has burned per decade since 1984 — a figure likely to increase as the climate warms.

    Author: Ineke Mules


If we take another difficult example, for instance the USA under President Trump. How can you still be optimistic with all of those things going on in the background?

You can't be an environmentalist in 2019 and not be an optimist. Because clearly there are challenges but there are also solutions. And what I see is that there is a commitment from American CEOs. There is a commitment from the American populace, from state governments and there is a strong commitment amongst the business community to lean in on climate positive actions.

Is there a danger that the speed of climate change and environmental degradation is overtaking our scientific research and the speed with which politicians are taking action?

There is absolutely that danger. But we still need the science to keep informing us. The science, yes it evolves and it has to be there to tell us other actions that we need to be mindful of. The earlier scenarios, those we discussed in Copenhagen in 2009 when we agreed on the 2 degrees, we now know that those scenarios are no longer as viable as what the 1.5 degree report tells us.

Read more: The global injustice of the climate crisis

Heaps of plastic bags stacked against the shore

Africa is leading the way on plastic bag bans

Pollution, and plastic pollution in particular, also poses a threat to the planet. Have we reached a point where we have to find alternatives to our lifestyles?

I should hope so. By 2050, we will have about a billion metric tons of plastic in our landfills. We need to make a shift. We're seeing a number of countries introduce bans. Today we have 27 countries in Africa that have banned single-use plastic bags.

How do you see the role of Africa as we try to bring about a transition to sustainable societies without limiting the opportunities of countries in the developing world?

We all need to understand that Africa's aspiration is no different than those of other countries in earlier times. That means Africa will be wanting to invest, and rightly so, in infrastructure. But why go through a polluting age like my country and yours did. Why not leapfrog right into the green economy? And that's a real opportunity that many African countries are grabbing. Kenya has invested more than one billion dollars in renewables.

Poorer countries want wealth, they want growth, they want the opportunity to have what you and I have. But in a smarter way. And the solutions are there because today we have energy options that are cleaner. So there is a chance to hop over a polluting age — if we get it right.

The interview was conducucted by Irene Quaile and has been condensed and edited for clarity.

  • Jellyfish in the Canary Islands, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa)
    More

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Watch out: Jellyfish boom!

    Although there is a combination of factors behind the numerous jellyfish that reach vacation havens like the Mediterranean coast, climate change is also partially to blame. Warmer sea temperatures are opening up new areas where jellyfish can reproduce, and increasing the availability of their favorite food: plankton.

  • Global Ideas Violin Woods (Angelo van Schaik)
    More

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Perfect wood is vanishing

    Prized for their superior sound quality, an original Stradivarius can sell for millions of dollars. Yet, extreme weather events, such as unusually violent storms, are killing millions of trees, putting at risk the famous wood in the Paneveggio forest, in northern Italy. Replanting trees won't help much in the short term. A spruce has to be at least 150 years old before it can become a violin.

  • Heat wave in India (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R.K. Singh)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Forget about sleeping

    On very hot nights, people sleep worse, especially in big cities. By 2050 European metropolises may experience temperatures around 3.5 degrees Celsius warmer in summer. It not only affects sleep, but also mood, productivity and mental health. The only way to escape is to move to smaller towns and settlements, where the nights are cooler since there are fewer buildings and more greenery.

  • A young man with a tissue behind a tree withn pollen (picture-alliance/dpa/K.-J. Hildenbrand)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Sorry for your nose

    Spring is starting earlier in the year due to global warmer temperatures — bad news for allergy sufferers. With a longer frost-free season, plants have more time to grow, bloom and produce pollen. Therefore, pollen will freely roam around much earlier, which will make the suffering season longer and the annual pollen load greater. Will it be the century of masks for air pollution and allergies?

  • Health station in Garin Goulbi, Niger (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Schulze)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Bacteria and mosquitoes

    Heat not only makes us sweat; it also affects our health. By the end of this century three-quarters of the world's population is expected to be exposed to dangerous and deadly heat waves. Rising temperatures mean an increase in diarrheal diseases, as it's easier for bacteria to multiply in warm food and water. Mosquito numbers will also likely go up, along with the spread of diseases like malaria.

  • Construction worker Eduard Romanov points to a spot on a cracked panel building in eastern Siberia (Getty Images/AFP/M. Antonov)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Houses are crumbling

    Soil in the region around the North Pole is increasingly thawing in the summer months, with dramatic local and global consequences. Warmer temperatures cause floors to become unstable and houses and roads to crack, and leads to many more insects. Moreover, if permafrost — frozen soil — melts, it will release CO2 and methane gases that could further exacerbate global warming. It's a vicious circle.

  • Loggerhead sea turtle emerging from the shell (Imago/Nature Picture Library)
    More

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Male or female? Ask climate change

    Temperature can influence the sex of several species. For sea turtles, the heat of the sand where the eggs are incubated determines the sex of the newborn. Low temperatures benefit male turtles, while females develop better in warmer areas. Researchers have found that over 99% of turtle hatchlings in northern Australia are already female, making it difficult for the species to survive.

    Author: Gero Rueter, Irene Banos Ruiz


