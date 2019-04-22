 UN ends peacekeeping mission in Haiti as protests continue | News | DW | 16.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UN ends peacekeeping mission in Haiti as protests continue

The United Nations Security Council has ended 15 years of peacekeeping and justice operations in Haiti. Officials have voiced regret that Haiti's economic, political and social woes continue.

UN peacekeeper in Haiti (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/Blinkcatcher)

Making good on a 2017 vote, on Tuesday the UN Security Council ended its 15-year mission to stabilize Haiti, leaving a mixed legacy in a country that has entered a fifth week of anti-government protests. The UN first sent peacekeepers after the overthrow of President Jean-Bertrand Aristide by the army in 2004 under the pressure of a popular uprising. In 2017, the United Nations replaced those soldiers with a police mission to train Haiti's forces, gradually reducing the number of officers from 1,300 to 600 and now to zero, with a scaled-down political operation to remain.

Read more: Haiti, the UN and the unintended effects of a peace mission

Haiti's current uprising grew in late August, with President Jovenel Moise reported to have siphoned off petrol funds during a national fuel shortage as the inflation rate reached over 17%. The response has left at least 20 people dead and more than 200 injured. Schools sit shuttered.

"The protracted multidimensional crisis with which it has been contending since July 2018 shows little sign of abatement or resolution," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote in a report released Tuesday. "I urge all actors to set aside their differences and particular interests to work together to overcome the increasingly preoccupying situation," he added.

Read more: When access to electricity is a feminist issue

'The constitution determines'

President Moise refused to give in to protesters, instead proposing talks — a proposition that the opposition immediately refused, calling his pitch "not credible" and urging more protesters to the streets. Moise said he would only relinquish power through elections.

"You gave me a mandate," the Haiti Press Network news agency quoted Moise, who took office in 2017 following a dubious election, as saying. "The constitution determines how it will end." Haiti's caretaker government has postponed October's legislative elections indefinitely.

Thousands recently marched on the United Nations in Port-au-Prince to demand that the UN stop supporting Moise. On Tuesday, the United Nations released a statement citing Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the under-secretary-general for peace operations, as saying the mission had fostered a better environment for democratic processes to take root, and that the country required more political solutions, as well.

Read more: Artists join thousands in anti-government protest in Haiti

UN mission's legacy

The United Nations and aid organizations have faced criticism for slow reconstruction efforts and failing to coordinate with the government and Haitians.

A cholera epidemic that killed 10,000 people broke out after peacekeepers accidentally dumped infected sewage into a river following the 2010 earthquake, which killed more than 300,000 people. The UN hasn't accepted legal responsibility for the outbreak, but, stepping down as secretary-general in late 2016, Ban Ki-moon apologized for the organization's role and announced a $400 million fund to help affected Haitians. The UN Haiti Cholera Response Multi-Partner Trust Fund has raised $10.5 million (€9.5 million) — and spent a quarter of that.

Several Haitians have come forth with accounts of sexual abuse by UN peacekeepers. In 2011, Uruguayan President Jose Mujica apologized after an 18-year-old reported that UN peacekeeping troops from the Latin American country had raped him. A year later, a military court in Pakistan found two UN peacekeepers from the South Asian country guilty of raping a 14-year old Haitian boy.

Watch video 01:19

New Haiti houses wouldn't survive another quake

mkg/se (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Haiti, the UN and the unintended effects of a peace mission

After 13 years, the United Nations is ending its stabilization mission in Haiti. But as the last UN soldiers leave the Caribbean island, many issues remain unresolved — for both Haiti and the UN. (16.10.2017)  

UN Security Council votes to end peacekeeping mission in Haiti

The UN Security Council unanimously has decided to end the program after 13 years. The 2,370 peacekeepers currently in Haiti will be gradually withdrawn over the course of the next six months. (13.04.2017)  

Haiti: Artists join thousands in anti-government protest

Thousands of people have joined the Haitian art community to demand that embattled President Jovenel Moise step down. Crippling fuel shortages have sparked weeks of unrest in the impoverished Caribbean country. (14.10.2019)  

Haiti: Thousands rally against president, clash with police

Thousands of protesters have marched through the Haitian capital in one of the largest rallies in an ongoing push to oust President Jovenel Moise. At least two people were shot amid unconfirmed reports of deaths. (05.10.2019)  

When access to electricity is a feminist issue

Only about a quarter of Haitians have access to electricity. Nonprofit EarthSpark is bringing green energy to the country, and they're making it a feminist issue. (12.12.2018)  

WWW links

https://dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

New Haiti houses wouldn't survive another quake  

Related content

Symbolbild Protest wegen Vergewaltigungen in DR Kongo

Opinion: UN must do more to end rape in conflict zones 22.04.2019

Where there is war, there is too often rape. However, women's bodies are not battlefields, DW's Helena Humphrey writes. It's time to end impunity for sexual assaults in conflict zones.

Nepal Peter Dalglish Urteil sexueller Missbrauch

Former UN official jailed for child abuse in Nepal 09.07.2019

A Canadian aid worker will serve time in jail for sexually abusing two children aged 12 and 14 in Nepal. Peter Dalglish has had a long career in the aid sector and was awarded the Order of Canada in 2017.

UN Mission UNMIL

US aims to punish UN peacekeepers responsible for abuses 13.09.2018

A US draft Security Council resolution received a cool response from Russia, China and troop-contributing countries. Bangladesh, a top blue helmet contributor, warned that budget cuts would hit peacekeeping missions.

Advertisement