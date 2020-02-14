 UN: Displacement in Syria reaches ′horrifying new level′ | News | DW | 17.02.2020

News

UN: Displacement in Syria reaches 'horrifying new level'

The number of those displaced due to the conflict in the region is now believed to be 900,000. The UN's Relief Chief said "individual interests" need to be dropped to aid the humanitarian operation.

Syrian family (Getty Images/AFP/A. Watad)

The crisis in northwest Syria has reached a "horrifying new level," according to a United Nations statement released on Monday.

The UN now believes the number of people displaced by the violence in the region to be 900,000, which is 100,000 more than the intergovernmental organization had previously recorded.

Mark Lowcock, the UN chief for Humanitarian Affairs, said the majority of those affected are women and children who are "traumatized and forced to sleep outside in freezing temperatures because camps are full. Mothers burn plastic to keep children warm. Babies and small children are dying because of the cold."

The Idlib region, including areas of neighboring Aleppo province, is home to roughly three million people, half of them already displaced from other parts of Syria.

Indiscriminate violence

The press release continued: "The violence is indiscriminate. Health facilities, schools, residential areas, mosques and markets have been hit. There is a serious risk of disease outbreaks. Basic infrastructure is falling apart."

  • A woman sits with her children at a soil field in cold weather at Harbanush village, Idlib. Muhammed Said / Anadolu Agency

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Nowhere to seek shelter

    Many Syrian families have been forced to leave Idlib, which remains the last stronghold of forces opposed to President Assad, and some — like this woman and her children — struggle to find refuge.

  • Smoke blows over the village of Bsaqla during reported strikes by Syrian pro-regime forces. Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP.

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Constant fear of airstrikes

    Idlib has been the site for multiple airstrikes from Turkish forces, and pro-regime forces backed by Russia. Here, smoke is seen billowing over the town of Bsaqla, in the southern countryside of the province.

  • A man clears rubble at a damaged hospital ward in Saraqib. Amer Alhamwe / AFP

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Rubble and glass

    Assad's troops, with Russian air support, are trying to capture the province in what they call "the final battle." Here, a Syrian man tries to clear rubble at a damaged ward in a hospital that was hit by a reported regime air strike.

  • A family outside their makeshift tent at the Al-Ihsan camp. Esref Musa / Anadolu Agency

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Making do with little

    Idlib has been left devoid of any infrastructure, forcing families into refugee camps at the Turkish border. There, too, there is little in the way of resources and organization to make a normal life — and future — possible.

  • A drone photo shows tents at a camp hosting displaced Syrian families from Idlib. Erdal Turkoglu / Anadolu Agency.

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Sprawling tent town

    According to the United Nations, more than 500,000 people have been displaced from Idlib. This drone shot shows tents at a camp hosting families who have been displaced due to the attacks carried out by Assad regime and Russia.

  • White helmets and locals conduct a rescue operation in Idlib. Izzedin Idlibi / Anadolu Agency

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Facilities in short supply

    Rescuers are kept busy bringing in new patients, but medical authorities say there are no clinics left in the south of the province to treat the injured.


"We are now receiving reports that settlements for displaced people are being hit, resulting in deaths, injuries and further displacement. A huge relief operation, across the border from Turkey is underway, but it is overwhelmed."

Even humanitarian workers themselves are being displaced and killed as a result of the crisis. Lowcock said emergency measures needed to be undertaken to avoid "the biggest humanitarian horror story of the 21st Century" and that individual interests needed to be overcome to aid the humanitarian operation. The statement concluded: "The only option is a cease-fire."

Children casualties of the Syrian conflict

