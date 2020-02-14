UN: Displacement in Syria reaches 'horrifying new level'

The crisis in northwest Syria has reached a "horrifying new level," according to a United Nations statement released on Monday.

The UN now believes the number of people displaced by the violence in the region to be 900,000, which is 100,000 more than the intergovernmental organization had previously recorded.

Read more: 'I feel totally alone': Life under siege in Idlib

Mark Lowcock, the UN chief for Humanitarian Affairs, said the majority of those affected are women and children who are "traumatized and forced to sleep outside in freezing temperatures because camps are full. Mothers burn plastic to keep children warm. Babies and small children are dying because of the cold."

The Idlib region, including areas of neighboring Aleppo province, is home to roughly three million people, half of them already displaced from other parts of Syria.

Indiscriminate violence

The press release continued: "The violence is indiscriminate. Health facilities, schools, residential areas, mosques and markets have been hit. There is a serious risk of disease outbreaks. Basic infrastructure is falling apart."

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Nowhere to seek shelter Many Syrian families have been forced to leave Idlib, which remains the last stronghold of forces opposed to President Assad, and some — like this woman and her children — struggle to find refuge.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Constant fear of airstrikes Idlib has been the site for multiple airstrikes from Turkish forces, and pro-regime forces backed by Russia. Here, smoke is seen billowing over the town of Bsaqla, in the southern countryside of the province.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Rubble and glass Assad's troops, with Russian air support, are trying to capture the province in what they call "the final battle." Here, a Syrian man tries to clear rubble at a damaged ward in a hospital that was hit by a reported regime air strike.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Making do with little Idlib has been left devoid of any infrastructure, forcing families into refugee camps at the Turkish border. There, too, there is little in the way of resources and organization to make a normal life — and future — possible.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Sprawling tent town According to the United Nations, more than 500,000 people have been displaced from Idlib. This drone shot shows tents at a camp hosting families who have been displaced due to the attacks carried out by Assad regime and Russia.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Facilities in short supply Rescuers are kept busy bringing in new patients, but medical authorities say there are no clinics left in the south of the province to treat the injured.



"We are now receiving reports that settlements for displaced people are being hit, resulting in deaths, injuries and further displacement. A huge relief operation, across the border from Turkey is underway, but it is overwhelmed."

Even humanitarian workers themselves are being displaced and killed as a result of the crisis. Lowcock said emergency measures needed to be undertaken to avoid "the biggest humanitarian horror story of the 21st Century" and that individual interests needed to be overcome to aid the humanitarian operation. The statement concluded: "The only option is a cease-fire."

Watch video 03:04 Share Children caught up in wars Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3XiAR Children casualties of the Syrian conflict

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.