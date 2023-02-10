  1. Skip to content
UN delegation arrives in Nagorno-Karabakh after mass exodus

Nita Blake-Persen
October 2, 2023

A United Nations delegation has arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh after almost the entire ethnic Armenian population fled to Armenia in the last few days. Azerbaijan seized control of the breakaway region from Armenian separatists in a military offensive.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X25W
