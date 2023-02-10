UN delegation arrives in Nagorno-Karabakh after mass exodus

ConflictsArmeniaUN delegation arrives in Nagorno-Karabakh after mass exodusTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsArmeniaNita Blake-Persen10/02/2023October 2, 2023A United Nations delegation has arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh after almost the entire ethnic Armenian population fled to Armenia in the last few days. Azerbaijan seized control of the breakaway region from Armenian separatists in a military offensive.https://p.dw.com/p/4X25WAdvertisement