UN criticizes Israel for delays to Gaza aid trucks
Tania Krämer in Israel | Ben Dorman
03/15/2024
March 15, 2024
The UN is warning of the threat of famine in Gaza. Much of the food that arrives comes in trucks that are first inspected by Israeli officials at border crossings. Israel says it is letting enough aid in, but that the UN is failing to distribute it.