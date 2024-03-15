  1. Skip to content
UN criticizes Israel for delays to Gaza aid trucks

Tania Krämer in Israel | Ben Dorman
March 15, 2024

The UN is warning of the threat of famine in Gaza. Much of the food that arrives comes in trucks that are first inspected by Israeli officials at border crossings. Israel says it is letting enough aid in, but that the UN is failing to distribute it.

