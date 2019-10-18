UN criticizes Iran's use of death penalty against minors

Two 17-year-olds were among the 173 people executed by the state in Iran by mid-July 2019. In 2018 there were seven reported cases of executions of child offenders, a UN expert said on Wednesday.

There are also currently an estimated 90 individuals on death row all under the age of 18 at the time of their alleged offences, added Javaid Rehman, in a report to the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The UN special rapporteur, whose job is to monitor human rights in Iran, told the UNGA that the UN had an "unequivocal" position that any execution against a minor is "absolutely prohibited" and the practice in Iran must end.

Worsening economy effects minorities

The UN expert also pointed out that the worsening economic situation in Iran, as a result of sanctions, particularly effected minority groups.

These religious and ethnic groups represent a disproportionate number of individuals who are executed on national security-related charges.

A disproportionate number of political prisoners in the Islamic Republic were minorities, he added.

In 2013 changes to legislation were made to make it harder for child offenders to be executed in Iran.

