UN criticizes Iran's use of death penalty against minors

Two 17-year-olds were among the 173 people executed by the state in Iran by mid-July 2019. In 2018 there were seven reported cases of executions of child offenders, a UN expert said on Wednesday.

There are also currently an estimated 90 individuals on death row all under the age of 18 at the time of their alleged offences, added Javaid Rehman, in a report to the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The UN special rapporteur, whose job is to monitor human rights in Iran, told the UNGA that the UN had an "unequivocal" position that any execution against a minor is "absolutely prohibited" and the practice in Iran must end.

Worsening economy effects minorities

The UN expert also pointed out that the worsening economic situation in Iran, as a result of sanctions, particularly effected minority groups.

These religious and ethnic groups represent a disproportionate number of individuals who are executed on national security-related charges.

A disproportionate number of political prisoners in the Islamic Republic were minorities, he added.

In 2013 changes to legislation were made to make it harder for child offenders to be executed in Iran.

Rehman also said he was encouraged by the "enhanced dialogue" between Iranian authorities and the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights "on the administration of justice and child offender executions."

How does Iran compare?

Rehman described Iran's death penalty rate as "one of the highest in the world" despite a drop from 507 in 2017 to 253 in 2018.

In part this drop is due to a change in Iran's anti-narcotics law in 2017.

