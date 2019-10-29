 UN court says it can rule on Ukraine-Russia dispute | News | DW | 08.11.2019

News

UN court says it can rule on Ukraine-Russia dispute

The ruling means the International Court of Justice will hear a case on Russia's alleged backing of Ukrainian separatists. It will also address discrimination against minorities in annexed Crimea.

Conflict in Ukraine (picture-alliance/dpa/Str)

In a legal victory for Ukraine, the United Nations' top court ruled Friday it had jurisdiction to hear a lawsuit filed by Ukraine against Russia over Moscow's alleged support of pro-Russian separatists and discrimination in annexed Crimea.

The International Court of Justice's judges found that it could hear the case based on anti-terrorism and anti-discrimination treaties signed by both countries.

Read more: What does Germany do for Ukraine?

Moscow had asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing Ukraine was attempting to use the proceedings to reach a ruling on the legality of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Presiding Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf said Ukraine had not asked the court to rule "on the status of Crimea or on violations of the rules of international law," other than those related to UN anti-discrimination and anti-terrorism treaties.

The ruling means that a legal battle between Moscow and Kyiv that could take months or years to settle will move forward. Rulings from the International Court of Justice are final and binding.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal said outside the court in The Hague that the ruling meant "Russia will be accountable and have to present their opinions and their views."

Ukraine accuses Russia of covertly backing separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine in violation of a UN convention banning the funding of terrorist groups. Russia denies involvement.

Read more: Flight MH17, five years on: What happens next?

The other plank of Ukraine's case relates to the deteriorating rights of ethnic Tartars and other minorities following Russia's annexation of Crimea in violation of UN anti-discrimination conventions.

A ruling on Moscow's role in backing separatists could bring to light any Russian role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in July 2014. All 298 passengers and crew were killed when the plane crashed.

Read more: MH17 downing and probe: What you need to know

A Dutch-led international investigation found that the airliner was shot down with a Russian missile, and has charged three Russians and an Ukrainian with murder. Russian denies any involvement.

Minister Zerkal said Friday's ruling means that details of the MH17 case will be heard and that could boost prospects for an investigation at the UN Security Council, where Russia has blocked attempts to establish a tribunal into the incident.

  • Ukraine Luganskaja Zerstörung

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    The war enters the cities

    Fighting between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army has intensified around the cities of Luhansk and Donetsk. The situation for the local population keeps getting worse, the UN Human Rights Commission finds. It especially accuses the pro-Russian separatists of severe crimes.

  • Ukraine Lugansk Zerstörung mit Artillerie zivile Opfer Zivilisten Kinder

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    In mourning for father and son

    More than 1,100 people have been killed in the fighting since mid-April, according to the UN. Not just armed fighters, but also countless civilians, among them many children, have lost their lives. These people grieve for a father and his little son who died in artillery fire near Luhansk.

  • Ostukraine Separatisten 21.07.2014 Donezk

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    Heavy weaponry in residential areas

    Civilians often get caught in the crossfire, according to the UN. Heavy weaponry is being employed in densely populated areas not just by the separatists, like here in Donetsk, but also by the Ukrainian army. The United Nations urge all sides to exercise better measures of precaution to protect civilians’ lives.

  • Donezk Ukraine Separatisten Kämpfer 06.07.2014

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    Reign of terror by separatists

    The report accuses the pro-Russian separatists of abducting, torturing and executing people. The separatists are "rough and brutal" as well as "well-equipped and organized" and often under the command of Russian nationals, according to the UN Human Rights Commission. The UN body has 39 observers on the ground and has documented more than 800 cases of abductions by separatists since mid-April.

  • Ukraine Flüchtline aus der Ostukraine

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    Fleeing the East

    More than 100,000 people have had to leave their homes. Many live in emergency shelters, like here in Kharkiv, to escape the terror of the separatists and the fighting. There are also reports about Russian-speaking residents of eastern Ukraine who have fled to neighboring Russia.

  • MH17 Flugzeugabsturz Absturzstelle Ukraine 18.7.2014

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    Shooting down MH17: a war crime

    On July 17, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 crashed in eastern Ukraine. All 298 people on board were killed. The passenger jet was most probably shot down by pro-Russian separatists. That could be interpreted as a war crime, said UN Human Rights Commissioner Navi Pillay.

  • Internationaler Strafgerichtshof in Den Haag ICC

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    Justice in The Hague?

    Those responsible could face charges before the International Criminal Court. The UN Human Rights Commissioner warns: anybody violating international law will be brought to justice. That also applies to foreign fighters involved in the conflict.

    Author: Peter Hille


cw/sms (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Ukraine signs key agreement with pro-Russia separatists

Ukraine has signed an agreement with pro-Russia separatists allowing for local elections to be held in separatist-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. It could pave the way for further peace talks. (01.10.2019)  

Ukraine and separatist troops begin withdrawal from Luhansk town

Kyiv government forces and pro-Russian troops have started withdrawing from the eastern Ukrainian town of Zolote. The move is a key precondition for German- and French-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia. (29.10.2019)  

What does Germany do for Ukraine?

US President Donald Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a controversial phone call that Germany does "almost nothing for Ukraine." Is there any truth to his claim? (26.09.2019)  

Flight MH17, five years on: What happens next?

In early 2020, following a long international investigation, a Dutch court will seek to prosecute four individuals over the 2014 air disaster that claimed 289 lives. None of the accused are expected at the trial. (17.07.2019)  

MH17 downing and probe: What you need to know

A Boeing 777 passenger jet was destroyed above a Ukraine conflict zone in 2014, with all 298 people on board losing their lives. International investigators blame pro-Russia rebels, and have started naming suspects. (17.07.2019)  

Vladimir Putin's 'Crimea effect' ebbs away 5 years on

When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Vladimir Putin's approval ratings shot up. Five years later, this euphoria has given way to disillusionment and presented society with a real dilemma. (16.03.2019)  

War crimes in Ukraine?

A new UN report accuses pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine of possible war crimes. The authors also accuse the Ukrainian army of having done wrong there. (28.07.2014)  

Related content

Ukraine Fahne OSCE

Ukraine and separatist troops begin withdrawal from Luhansk town 29.10.2019

Kyiv government forces and pro-Russian troops have started withdrawing from the eastern Ukrainian town of Zolote. The move is a key precondition for German- and French-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Russia, Ukraine fail to clinch gas deal 28.10.2019

Russia and Ukraine have failed to agree on a new long-term natural gas transit contract. That's raising fears of possible cuts in Europe - as Russian gas bound for the EU transits through Ukraine. Disagreements over gas payments have long marred the countries bilateral relations with Russia. And a controversial pipeline project isn't exactly helping to pacify the debate.

Russsland Putin fordert russische Alternative zu Wikipedia

Putin proposes to replace Wikipedia with 'reliable' Russian version 05.11.2019

Days after a new law in Russia came into effect meaning Russian government authorities can isolate its own internet, the Russian president said he wanted a Russian version of Wikipedia with "reliable information."

