UN concerned as thousands flee Myanmar 'clearance operation'

The United Nations on Sunday said it was concerned by the humanitarian impact of fighting in western Myanmar's Rakhine and southern Chin states.

The UN cited reports of increased fighting between Myanmar's armed forces, the Tatmadaw, and the Arakan Army, an insurgent group fighting for more autonomy for ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

Read more: Myanmar military may be committing new war crimes, UN says

Forgotten refugees: Rohingyas make a home in Bangladesh Fleeing Myanmar In October 2016, a Rohingya group was accused of killing nine policemen in Myanmar. Since then, the Muslim minority has been under attack in the mostly Buddhist country again. More than 70,000 Rohingyas have fled across the border to Bangladesh. One of the camps they live in is Kutupalong, in the southern Cox's Bazar district.

Forgotten refugees: Rohingyas make a home in Bangladesh Self-reliance required Rohingyas might be safe from Myanmar's military here, but life in the Kutupalong camp is anything but easy. There is no real infrastructure and only makeshift housing set up by the refugees themselves. They fled Myanmar because the military torched their homes and raped and killed hundreds of people, according to human rights organizations.

Forgotten refugees: Rohingyas make a home in Bangladesh No child's play There's no running water in most parts of the camp and not much to do for the thousands of refugee children. This girl is picking up mud from one of the camp's lakes.

Forgotten refugees: Rohingyas make a home in Bangladesh Living in shacks Mud and other basic materials are used by to build houses in the camp so residents at least have roofs over their heads.

Forgotten refugees: Rohingyas make a home in Bangladesh Long history of conflict In Myanmar, Rohingyas have been discriminated against since before the country's independence from Britain in 1948. The group continues to be denied citizenship and voting rights.

Forgotten refugees: Rohingyas make a home in Bangladesh Chased away yet again? Rohingya also experience discrimination in Bangladesh, where the government has turned away boats with hundreds of refugees because it claims that the camps are already overcrowded. Now, Bangladesh's government is planning to relocate Rohingyas to a remote island that is mostly flooded during monsoon season.

Forgotten refugees: Rohingyas make a home in Bangladesh Deserted on an island The island of Thengar Char, where Bangladesh's government wants to settle Rohingyas, is miles away from the mainland, can only be reached by boat and has been raided by pirates before. An NGO coordinator helping Rohingyas once told DW that there would be few opportunities to make a living on Thengar Char.

Forgotten refugees: Rohingyas make a home in Bangladesh Bad track record Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has acknowledged that there is still a lot of work to be done on Thengar Char. "'The relocation will take place only after the development activities are completed,'' he has said. But the government hasn't done much to improve the Kutupalong camp either, and residents have to take care of everything themselves.

Forgotten refugees: Rohingyas make a home in Bangladesh Erased from history The lack of a safe homeland leaves Rohingyas with an uncertain future as Myanmar works to erase their past. The Culture and Religious Affairs Ministry plans to release a history textbook with no mention whatsoever of the Muslim minority. "The real truth is that the word 'Rohingya' was never used or existed as an ethnicity or race in Myanmar's history," the ministry claimed in December 2016. Author: Carla Bleiker



Civil war

Both factions have traded allegations of abuse.

An increasingly bloody civil war between government troops and the rebels erupted in January last year, displacing some 150,000 people and forcing them to flee their homes while dozens have been killed and hundreds wounded.

The UN urged both sides to "take urgent measures to spare civilians." It also called for them to respect international humanitarian law as well as reiterating the need for a ceasefire with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Reporting the coronavirus at a Rohingya camp: 'Saving lives is now the most important task'

Watch video 06:26 Share Malaysia: Rohingya on the margins of society Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bro1 Malaysia: Rohingya on the margins of society

'Clearance operation'

People were trapped by the fighting or lacking the means to move out of its way, the UN said in a statement. Houses and other civilian property were reportedly damaged or destroyed, it added.

Others are believed to have fled after the military-controlled border affairs ministry issued an evacuation order warning of a "clearance operation" this week.

The term is how the military described a 2017 campaign in Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. It led to accusations of genocide, amid reports that soldiers murdered and raped civilians en masse.

The Myanmar government has repeatedly refused requests by the UN envoy to enter the country. Lee had previously accused the army of genocide and other war crimes against Rakhine's Rohingya Muslim minority in 2017, when some 700,000 escaped an army crackdown.

Read more: UN fears Myanmar internet blackout a 'cover' for abuses

kw/mm (AFP, dpa)