 UN, coast guard: Boat with 50 migrants capsizes off Libya | News | DW | 28.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UN, coast guard: Boat with 50 migrants capsizes off Libya

Rescuers are attempting to save the lives of over 50 people whose boat capsized off the coast of Libya. The migrants were hoping to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe.

The United Nations flag flies at half-staff

At least 50 migrants are at risk after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya,  according to the UN relief agency and Libya's cost guard. 

Ayoub Gassim, a spokesperson for the coast guard confirmed that the incident had taken place off the western city of Misrata. At the time he stated he was unable to provide further details but confirmed that rescuers were on their way.

Alarm Phone, an independent support group for people crossing the Mediterranean Sea, said "about 56 lives at risk," after receiving calls from the migrants on board. The organization stated "they are desperately calling for help and are afraid to die."

Libya, a hub for those looking to Europe

The migrants were taking the route from Libya to Europe escaping war and economic insecurity.  Libya is currently locked in an ongoing civil war and as such has become a hub for people from all over Africa who are hoping to reach Europe.

However, without official and affordable routes available for the migrants they are forced to pay human traffickers large amounts of money to travel on over-crowded and unregulated boats across the sea.

No safe passage

Reaching Europe does not ensure  safety or security as European nations  instigate harsher policies against those arriving from the African continent.

A right-wing Italian government led by Matteo Salvini earlier this year blocked rescue ships carrying migrants from docking at its port, yet a change of government has renewed hopes of a softer approach to the migrant issue.

European nations also halted official rescue missions for refugees, replacing them with border enforcement agency Frontex in 2014.

The 28-nation bloc has not yet found compromise or reached an agreement on a system of distribution for rescued migrants, as current laws state that migrants must seek asylum at the first country in Europe that they reach. This means that countries on the edges of the bloc often shoulder more of the migrant burden than the nations to the north and to the west.

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU refugee policies come under fire amid Mediterranean migrant disaster

Calls for a rethink of EU refugee policies are growing following the sinking of a refugee boat in the Mediterranean with hundreds on board. German activists are demanding a new and larger sea rescue program. (19.04.2015)  

EU looks to Libya to stem flow of asylum-seekers crossing Mediterranean

A plan to keep migrants from crossing the Mediterranean Sea has been agreed on by EU leaders at their Malta summit. Rights groups warn the policy will confine asylum-seekers to inhumane conditions in Libya. (03.02.2017)  

Escaping to Europe - no matter the price

They may come from Afghanistan, Mali or Syria. Driven by poverty or hunger, refugees try to make it to Europe by a handful of routes. Not all of these lead to Mediterranean islands, but almost all of them are perilous. (12.10.2013)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Italy allows underage migrants to leave rescue ship  

Related content

Symbolbild Mexiko Geflüchtete aus afrikanischen Ländern

Halfway round the world by plane: Africa's new migration route 02.08.2019

Migrants using traditional routes from Africa to Europe often fail to reach their destinations. Smugglers now offer new options, such as taking migrants to faraway countries by plane.

Sea Watch Flugzeug Moonbird auf Mission

Sea-Watch eyes Mediterranean for abandoned asylum-seekers 11.08.2019

The Mediterranean route remains one of the deadliest migration routes in the world. German NGO Sea-Watch has operated reconnaissance flights as part of its mission to prevent deaths on the high seas.

Mittelmeer gerettete Migranten aus Schiff

EU sued by human rights lawyers over migrant deaths 03.06.2019

A group of lawyers are asking the ICC to investigate the European Union for crimes against humanity, arguing that the bloc's policies are responsible for thousands of migrant deaths in the Mediterranean.

Advertisement