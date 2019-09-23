UN Climate Action Summit: Surprise guests and harsh words

Over footage of wildfires, hurricanes and giant mountains of trash, a serious female voice talks about "humanity's impact" on the Earth and what our way of living costs the planet. It wasn't an excerpt from a brand new nature documentary, but the opening video of the Climate Action Summit that was projected on the walls of the UN General Assembly hall Monday morning.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres had invited representatives of roughly 60 UN member states to present concrete measures and commitments their countries would take to tackle global warming. In the run-up to the meeting, Guterres had warned countries not to show up with platitudes, but rather present new and ambitious plans of action on how to reach the goals set out in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Heads of states as well as business leaders were to detail how their nations and corporations would keep global warming to below 2 or even 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

"This is not a climate negotiating summit," Guterres stressed in his speech following the art-installation-cum-opening-video, "this is a climate action summit."

Read more: Cities are heating up. How can we keep them cool?

'Germany sees its responsibility'

Many leaders complied with the instructions and came prepared with plans of how they wanted to protect their oceans, support developing countries in adapting to global warming or cut emissions.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was among the first to speak at the more than 8-hour-long summit. She said that industrialized countries with their high emissions played the biggest part in creating the climate crisis and had "the obligation to put our technology, the best of our knowledge, and our finances into stopping global warming as we know it."

"Germany sees its responsibility," Merkel stressed. "We shall increase our funding for global climate protection from €2 billion to €4 billion ($4.4 billion) compared to 2014." Germany would invest €1.5 billion in the Green Climate Fund, Merkel pledged.

The chancellor also said there was no doubt that climate change was man-made and talked about the importance of listening to scientists with knowledge on the issue — a point that seemed tailor-made for a surprise guest in the audience: US President Donald Trump.

Watch video 02:02 Share Germany's climate package Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Pyru Germany announces new climate protection package

Brief visit from Trump

The Trump administration was supposed to be represented by a government official. Instead, the commander-in-chief showed up himself. Not for long, however. After listening to speeches by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Merkel, Trump left to attend his own summit on religious freedom.

The visit amused summit attendees. Michael Bloomberg, the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action, got laughs and applause for his suggestion to the president.

"Hopefully our discussions here will be useful for you when you formulate climate policy," Bloomberg said.

And Jaime Henn, cofounder and strategic communications director of environmental NGO 350.org said in an interview with DW that the president might have benefited from his time at the summit, short as it may have been.

"Who knows, maybe Trump learned something today," Henn said with a laugh. "It was better than watching Fox News, that's for sure."

Read more: How right-wing nationalism fuels climate denial

7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact Watch out: Jellyfish boom! Although there is a combination of factors behind the numerous jellyfish that reach vacation havens like the Mediterranean coast, climate change is also partially to blame. Warmer sea temperatures are opening up new areas where jellyfish can reproduce, and increasing the availability of their favorite food: plankton.

7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact Perfect wood is vanishing Prized for their superior sound quality, an original Stradivarius can sell for millions of dollars. Yet, extreme weather events, such as unusually violent storms, are killing millions of trees, putting at risk the famous wood in the Paneveggio forest, in northern Italy. Replanting trees won't help much in the short term. A spruce has to be at least 150 years old before it can become a violin.

7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact Forget about sleeping On very hot nights, people sleep worse, especially in big cities. By 2050 European metropolises may experience temperatures around 3.5 degrees Celsius warmer in summer. It not only affects sleep, but also mood, productivity and mental health. The only way to escape is to move to smaller towns and settlements, where the nights are cooler since there are fewer buildings and more greenery.

7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact Sorry for your nose Spring is starting earlier in the year due to global warmer temperatures — bad news for allergy sufferers. With a longer frost-free season, plants have more time to grow, bloom and produce pollen. Therefore, pollen will freely roam around much earlier, which will make the suffering season longer and the annual pollen load greater. Will it be the century of masks for air pollution and allergies?

7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact Bacteria and mosquitoes Heat not only makes us sweat; it also affects our health. By the end of this century three-quarters of the world's population is expected to be exposed to dangerous and deadly heat waves. Rising temperatures mean an increase in diarrheal diseases, as it's easier for bacteria to multiply in warm food and water. Mosquito numbers will also likely go up, along with the spread of diseases like malaria.

7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact Houses are crumbling Soil in the region around the North Pole is increasingly thawing in the summer months, with dramatic local and global consequences. Warmer temperatures cause floors to become unstable and houses and roads to crack, and leads to many more insects. Moreover, if permafrost — frozen soil — melts, it will release CO2 and methane gases that could further exacerbate global warming. It's a vicious circle.

7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact Male or female? Ask climate change Temperature can influence the sex of several species. For sea turtles, the heat of the sand where the eggs are incubated determines the sex of the newborn. Low temperatures benefit male turtles, while females develop better in warmer areas. Researchers have found that over 99% of turtle hatchlings in northern Australia are already female, making it difficult for the species to survive. Author: Gero Rueter, Irene Banos Ruiz



Next step: Putting commitments into action

But there were emotional moments at the summit as well. Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg called the politicians and business leaders to task in an angry speech.

"This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean," the 16-year-old said. "Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!"

She went on to say that business-as-usual would no longer be acceptable.

"We will not let you get away with this," Thunberg said. "Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not."

Watch video 00:53 Greta Thunberg tells UN climate summit: 'You have stolen my dreams'

The crowd cheered the speech by the Fridays For Future founder enthusiastically. But it's still a long way from getting swept up in the moment and laying out commitments to putting these plans into action.

"Politicians are stumbling right now trying to keep up with youth," 350.org's Henn said. "We have heard some promises today, but the question is whether they will follow through."

He compared humanity's struggle against climate change to being stuck in a hole — a tough situation, but there is a way out.

"The ladder is right down there with us!" Henn said. "It's the path outlined in the Paris Agreement. We're just not using it yet."

Global climate strike in pictures Starting off in the South Pacific The first strike of the day kicked off in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia. Islanders have worked hard in recent years to protect the vital coral reefs that surround the archipelago. However, rising sea levels are placing every island nation in peril.

Global climate strike in pictures Solomon Islands Students in the Solomon Islands, which comprises hundreds of islands in the South Pacific, skipped school on Friday morning to call attention to how climate breakdown threatens their country.

Global climate strike in pictures Hundreds of thousands gather in Australia The first major protests of the day started in Australia, where demonstrators want the government and businesses to commit to a target of zero net carbon emissions by 2030. More broadly, they are seeking for world leaders to commit to real change at an upcoming UN Climate Action Summit.

Global climate strike in pictures Southeast Asia joins the movement Thai students joined the global movement outside of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment in Bangkok. Thailand, as part of the Mekong River basin, has already felt the effects of catastrophic flooding and coastal erosin.

Global climate strike in pictures Borneo burning Demonstrators gathered in Palangka Raya, on the Indonesnian island of Borneo, which is currently covered in smog from forest fires. Borneo is already feeling the devastation from deforestation due to palm oil farming, which has hurt the local human populations as well as dramatically reduce the habitat for orangutans.

Global climate strike in pictures Dhaka demonstration Bangladeshi school students and other climate activists took to the streets of the capital Dhaka. Bangladesh is a major hub for the garment industry, which on top of forcing workers into sweatshop conditions, is one of the most polluting industries on earth.

Global climate strike in pictures London crowds An estimated 100,000 people joined a climate rally in the government district in central London. Similar marches were held in dozens of other European cities, including Paris, Stockholm and Helsinki.

Global climate strike in pictures Blocking traffic Protesters got started before dawn in Germany, with demonstrations planned for almost every major city. Here in Frankfurt, climate strikers blocked rush hour traffic in the city's central Baseler Platz, unperturbed by the chorus of car horns.

Global climate strike in pictures Europe calls for lower emissions Students in the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, called on their leaders to lower carbon emissions and enact better climate protection. The Prague demonstration was one of 5,000 planned around the world.

Global climate strike in pictures Kenya against coal Activists in Nairobi, Kenya, called for an end to the government's plans to open new coal mines. They want more support for renewable energy sources across the country.

Global climate strike in pictures Leading the way Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who started the worldwide climate strike movement, led a major demonstration in New York City. Tens of thousands of people filled Lower Manhattan to march with the 16-year-old from Foley Square to Battery Park. "I hope this will be another social tipping point that we show how many people are engaged," she told Agence-France Presse. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.