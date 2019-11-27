UN: Chilean police abused human rights during protests

Chilean security forces committed human rights violations against protesters over the last two months, United Nations investigators said on Friday.

The UN human rights agency found that deaths, torture, sexual abuse and the use of excessive force were the results of authorities reacting in a "fundamentally repressive manner."

Read more: Swedish waste poisons Chilean community

The report was released by the UN Human Rights Office, which is headed by former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, a political opponent of current President Sebastian Pinera.

The high commissioner urged the government to allow its citizens to peacefully demonstrate without being physically hurt.

"There are reasonable grounds to believe that ... a high number of serious human rights violations have been committed," the report concluded. "The majority of those who have exercised the right to assembly during this period, have done so in a peaceful manner."

Investigators mentioned the plight of the roughly 350 people left with eye or facial injuries caused by security forces firing shotguns at close proximity to demonstrators. Human rights officials said this proves that "less-lethal weapons" had been used "improperly and indiscriminately," contrary to international principles on minimizing the risk of harm.

Last month Human Rights Watch said it had received "hundreds" of reports of abuse and demanded reforms of Chile's national police force.

Anti-government protests began in Chile on October 18 when a student-led demonstration over an increase in subway fares turned into a much larger and broader movement with a long list of demands that largely have to do with the wide gap between the rich and ordinary Chileans.

Citizens called for reforms to health care, education, the pension system and even the constitution, which dates back to 1980 and the military dictatorship.

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures Violent reaction Protesters seek cover from riot police wielding a baton. The latest protest followed a short break in the wave of demonstrations in which several people have died, forcing the cancellation of two upcoming international summits.

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures Third week of protests In this image, a man is dressed as the the movie character "The Joker" while brandishing a Mapuche indigenous flag. Many Chileans were on a long holiday weekend and the latest protest was relatively small compared to previous efforts.

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures Women join forces for peaceful march Dressed in black, marching silently and raising one fist, around a thousand women have demanded justice for those killed during the civil unrest in Chile. Their march started off a day of demonstrations on a long weekend in the Latin American country, expanding later as tens of thousands answered social media calls to match previous protests that attracted more than a million people.

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures A national protest The sight of soldiers on the streets is unsettling for many citizens of a country still haunted by memories of military rule under dictator Augusto Pinochet. Armored personnel carriers drove slowly through the streets deploying heavily-armed troops as violence worsened in the capital, Santiago, and across the country. Here, one demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as the troops spread out.

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures Hundreds of arrests Although Chile is one of South America's wealthiest economies, resentment has been rising over increased living costs and the shortcomings of public services. With Santiago engulfed in rioting over several days, security forces and protesters clashed repeatedly.

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures Widening wealth gap The protests began over a planned hike in transport fares last week, but have turned into a movement against Chile's economic model of creeping privatization, low wages and growing inequality.

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures State of emergency Metro stations, buses and businesses were set ablaze as the protests began to turn violent. Soldiers were deployed on the capital's streets for the first time since the military dictatorship ended in 1990, and a state of emergency was imposed. Curfews were also put in place in several other Chilean cities.

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures Cloud of violence Although President Sebastian Pinera canceled the planned hike in subway fares, the violence has only worsened, leading to nearly a dozen deaths. Tear gas has been used against the protesters, and the army confirmed it had shot people dead while chasing looters. Meanwhile, at least three people died when supermarkets were set on fire.

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures Asking for the impossible? This demonstrator is holding a sign that reads "Let's be realistic, let's ask for the impossible." After meeting with heads of the legislature and judicial system, President Pinera has pledged to seek "solutions" to "reduce excessive inequalities" in the country. Protesters, however, don't appear to placated.

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures Military advance A demonstrator gestures as Chilean soldiers advance carrying their weapons, during a protest against the country's state economic model in Santiago. According to the Gini index, the most widely used international measure of inequality - for which the higher the number, the greater the inequality - Chile ranks as the most unequal country among a group of 30 of the world's wealthiest nations. Author: Richard Connor



jsi/sms (AP, AFP)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.