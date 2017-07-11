UN chief: Western Sahara has 'significantly deteriorated'

An upsurge in violence between Morocco and separatist fighters in Western Sahara has "significantly deteriorated" the situation on the ground, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned.

Polisario Front forces, that are backed by Algeria, have once again taken up arms against Moroccan troops that have occupied Western Sahara since 1975.

What did UN chief Guterres say?

The UN Secretary-General said on Saturday that the "resumption of hostilities between Morocco and Frente Polisario is a major setback toward the achievement of a political solution."

In a report submitted to the UN Security Council he added that "there remains a clear risk of escalation while hostilities persist."

Guterres called on both sides of the Western Saharan territorial dispute to "de-escalate the situation" and agree to the appointment of a UN envoy to restart dialogue. The dispute has been without an emissary since May 2019, with all sides rejecting every UN proposed candidate for the post so far.

Western Sahara, formerly a Spanish colony, is located below Morocco in North Africa

He noted that in November 2020 the Polisario had said it no longer was committed to a UN-brokered ceasefire agreed in 1991.

On Saturday, Moroccan authorities instantly deported two Spanish human rights lawyers and a doctor who arrived in Western Sahara on a Spanish and UN-sanctioned humanitarian mission.

Ines Miranda of the International Association of Lawyers for Western Sahara reported to the EFE news agency. She said they had been "shoved" back onto the plane they arrived on after they declared their reason for arrival.

What is the Polisario fighting about?

Morocco sees Western Sahara as part of its territory, a claim the Polisario Front vehemently opposes. The separatist group, recognized internationally as representatives of the Saharawi people, fought a 16 year war against Morocco in the desert sands.

Tensions between the two sides have continued to surface after the 1991 UN ceasefire, coming to the fore last year.

Former US president Donald Trump recognized Morocco's claim to the territory in December 2020, reportedly in exchange for the country renewing diplomatic ties with Israel.

His replacement, Joe Biden has not commented on that break with previous US positions over the Western Sahara issue.

Only days ago, the EU annulled a "faulty" trade agreement with Morocco covering Western Sahara.

Neighboring countries, Algeria, which cut off diplomatic ties with Morocco in August, and Spain, Western Sahara's former colonial power, have voiced support for the Western Saharan cause.

jc/rc (AFP, EFE)