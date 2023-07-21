  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Heat and drought
PoliticsGlobal issues

UN chief urges reshaping of peacekeeping operations

John Silk
2 hours ago

The United Nations chief Antonio Guterres is keen on reforming the way the global body operates in conflict-ridden zones. The former Portuguese PM highlighted "new potential domains of conflict and weapons of war."

https://p.dw.com/p/4UChN
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Guterres painted a gloomy picture regarding world peaceImage: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday highlighted serious "limitations" to the global body's peacekeeping operations.

Guterres therefore called for a "serious, broad-based reflection" on reforming the UN's way of bringing about and maintaining peace.

Last year saw the highest number of conflict-related deaths in almost three decades, according to the UN.

And with no end in sight to ongoing conflicts, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the civil war in Myanmar, as well terrorist insurgencies raging across more than a dozen African countries, Guterres said the UN's task was getting more and more difficult, particularly with the nuclear threat re-emerging.

"New potential domains of conflict and weapons of war are creating new ways in which humanity can annihilate itself," Guterres said.

Agenda for change

Presenting his most recent policy brief, entitled the "New Agenda for Peace," Guterres cited "longstanding unresolved conflicts, driven by complex domestic, geopolitical and transnational factors" as well as a "persistent mismatch between mandates and resources."

"Peacekeeping operations cannot succeed when there is no peace to keep," he added.

They also cannot achieve their objectives "without clear, prioritized and realistic mandates from the Security Council, centered on political solutions."

As a result, the former Portuguese prime minister called for a "serious, broad-based reflection on the future of United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, with a view to moving towards nimble, adaptable models with appropriate exit strategies in place."

Wagner in Belarus: a threat to Ukraine and NATO?

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Germany's Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck at Safdarjung's Tomb in New Delhi, on of the stops on his trip to India to promote close ties with Germany

India can't stay neutral on Ukraine war — Germany's Habeck

India can't stay neutral on Ukraine war — Germany's Habeck

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told DW Germany seeks closer economic and business corporation with India, but added New Delhi "can't stay neutral" on Ukraine.
Politics11 hours ago

UN Press Release

press.un.org
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Soviet-era monument to friendship between Ukraine and Russia was dismantled in Kyiv in spring 2022

Kyiv imposes ban on Russian-language culture

Politics10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gum arabic sap as pictured on the branch of an acacia tree

Sudan crisis spells uncertainty for key Coca Cola ingredient

Sudan crisis spells uncertainty for key Coca Cola ingredient

Business18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A blurred out picture of one of the accusers going down a flight of stairs

#MeToo accusations against one of China's leading dissidents

#MeToo accusations against one of China's leading dissidents

Society12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

black and white photo of Stauffenberg, Hitler, General Fromm from July 15, 1944

'Operation Valkyrie': The failed plot to kill Adolf Hitler

'Operation Valkyrie': The failed plot to kill Adolf Hitler

History20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A smiling places his vote in a ballot box in front of a crowd of people

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Workers from different local humanitarian aid agencies, including the White Helmets and the Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous Foundation, protest the closing of the border crossing to international aid deliveries.

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

PoliticsJuly 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Picture of actress Margot Robbie in the role of the Mattel doll Barbie, dressed in a striped bathing suit, wearing high heels and white framed sunglasses.

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

FilmJuly 19, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage