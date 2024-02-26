UN chief says Ukraine, Gaza inertia harms Security Council

The UN chief says the Security Council's authority has been undermined by its inability to take action on conflicts. He called for the body to be reformed

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday deplored what he said were inadequate responses to the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine by the Security Council, saying its authority had been "perhaps fatally" undermined.

Speaking at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Guterres said the Security Council was often "unable to act on the most significant peace and security issues of our time."

What else did Guterres say?

"The Council's lack of unity on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and on Israel's military operations in Gaza following the horrific terror attacks by Hamas on 7 October, has severely — perhaps fatally — undermined its authority," he said.

"The Council needs serious reform to its composition and

working methods."

Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council, has used its veto right to block several resolutions calling for Moscow to stop its invasion or condemning its "annexations" of Ukrainian regions.

The United States last week again vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Israel's offensive against Gaza.

It was the third US veto of a draft resolution since the start of the current fighting on Oct. 7.

tj/rc (Reuters, AFP)