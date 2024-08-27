UN chief Guterres warns of fast-rising Pacific ocean

UN chief Antonio Guterres issued a global SOS regarding Pacific ocean temperatures, rising at three times the global average rate. He called for a cutdown on emissions and support for vulnerable countries.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a global SOS on Tuesday, saying ocean temperatures were rising in the Pacific Islands at three times the global average rate.

"I am in Tonga to issue a global SOS—Save Our Seas—on rising sea levels," he said at the Pacific Islands Forum.

Fast-rising Pacific ocean

The UN chief said the Pacific Islands were "uniquely exposed" to the impact of rising sea levels.

"Global average sea levels are rising at rates unprecedented in the past 3,000 years. The ocean is overflowing because of climate change," he said.

Guterres spoke about the findings of a report that showed the South West Pacific was worst hit by rising sea levels. In the last three decades, some places were affected by more than double the global average.

He said the Pacific islands were only one or two meters above sea level and, therefore, uniquely vulnerable. "Half the infrastructure is within 500 meters of the sea," he added.

Guterres said the ocean levels were rising at unprecedented levels Image: Charlotte Graham-McLay/AP Photo/picture alliance

A report by the UN climate monitoring body said seas had risen by around 15 centimeters in some parts of the Pacific in the last 30 years. The global average was 9.4 centimeters.

"The reason is clear: greenhouse gasses—overwhelmingly generated by burning fossil fuels—are cooking our planet. And the sea is taking the heat—literally," Guterres said.

"Rising seas are amplifying the frequency and severity of storm surges and coastal flooding. These floods swamp coastal communities. Ruin fisheries. Damage crops. Contaminate fresh water. All this puts Pacific Island nations in grave danger," he said.

Pacific Islands Forum

Eighteen members of the Pacific Islands Forum met in Tonga for a week during the summit to discuss climate change and security.

The Pacific Islands Forum comprises of Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

Member Australia is one of the world's biggest exporters of coal. Guterres said the use of fossil fuels must be phased out eventually. When asked about Australia, he said that "the situation in different countries is different."

Guterres calls for global support to vulnerable countries

If global emissions are not reduced, Guterres warned that the Pacific Islands can expect an additional sea level rise of 15 cm (5.9 inches) by 2050 and 30 days a year of coastal flooding.

"It's disaster after disaster, and we are losing the capacity to rebuild, to withstand another cyclone or another flood," Tuvalu Climate Minister Maina Talia told the French AFP news agency on the sidelines.

Guterres called on global leaders to "massively boost climate adaptation investments" in vulnerable countries. "Developed countries must deliver on their [financial] commitments—including the commitment to double adaptation finance to at least $40 billion a year by 2025," he said.

The UN's climate summit approved a "loss and damage" fund last year to help poorer nations affected by climate disasters. However, attracting significant funds from wealthier nations remains a challenge.

