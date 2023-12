Terry Martin

The United Nations has appointed a humanitarian coordinator to boost aid to the war-torn Gaza Strip following a resolution by the Security Council. Sigrid Kaag, a former Dutch deputy premier and Mideast expert, is expected to start on January 8. Since Israel began its siege of Gaza, its over 2 million residents have faced severe shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine.