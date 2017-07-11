UN aid flights resume to Afghanistan as humanitarian disaster looms

The United Nations has resumed air operations in Afghanistan through its Humanitarian Air Service in a bid to enable some 160 aid organizations to continue their activities in the war-ravaged country's provinces, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

The flights — operated by the World Food Program — connect the Pakistani capital of Islamabad with Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan and Kandahar in the southeast.

Dujarric said the Rome-based food program has reported that three flights have landed in Mazar-i-Sharif since August 29 and efforts are being made to increase operations to additional regions.

"From 2002 to 2021, the UN Humanitarian Air Service in Afghanistan served more than 20 destinations in the country," Dujarric said. "It will seek to return to these locations once security and funding permits."

He said a cargo airbridge is also being established to facilitate the transportation of nonfood items such as medicines and emergency supplies in areas that are most vulnerable.

Dujarric added that the Humanitarian Air Service's domestic passenger service needs $18 million (€15.2 million) to continue operations while the cargo airbridge requires $12 million in funding.

Since the Taliban seized control of Kabul, ousting the Western-backed government on August 15, fears of a humanitarian catastrophe in the country have loomed large and relief organizations are holding talks with the Taliban to continue critical aid.

The UN has warned that 18 million people face the threat of a humanitarian disaster and another 18 million could soon join them if conditions deteriorate further.

Afghanistan was battling a protracted drought while the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 put further pressure on a barely functioning health system.

