UN agrees to urgent debate on racism and police violence

The Human Rights Council of the United Nations (UN) on Monday agreed to a request from African countries to hold an urgent debate this week on allegations of "systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protests" in the US.

The decision, made at the council's first meeting since breaking due to the coronavirus outbreak, came after the killing of an unarmed black man at the hands of the US police in May sparked a wave of global protests.

"The death of George Floyd is unfortunately not an isolated incident," a statement from the council said.

At the council's 43rd session, Council President Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger proposed holding the debate on Wednesday this week. The proposal was met by no objections from any of the 47 council members and passed by consensus.

More to follow...

